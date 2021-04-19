6 Films That Saw Big Names From Bollywood and South Come Together

The audience is always in for a thrilling experience when big names from Bollywood and southern film industries come together. Here’s a look at some such collaborations.

Megastar Rajinikanth has been collaborating with big names in the Hindi film industry since his Bollywood debut Andhaa Kaanoon. One of his biggest collaboration in recent times was with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the 2010 Tamil science fiction film Enthiran. In the film, Rajinikanth played the dual role of a scientist and a robot, and Aishwarya played his love interest. The film is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan and Raveena Tandon were seen collaborating in the 2001 Tamil thriller Aalavandhan by Suresh Krissna. Hassan played a dual role of a man and his mentally unstable twin brother and Tandon plays a news presenter. The film also starred Manisha Koirala, Sarath Babu and Gollapudi Maruti Rao, and was filmed simultaneously in Hindi.

Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa marked the Bollywood debut of Tamil actor Dhanush, where he appeared opposite Sonam Kapoor. The film also saw his collaboration with three other Bollywood actors-Abhay Deol, Swara Bhaskar and Zeeshan Ayyub. A Tamil dubbed version of the film was released later, titled Ambikapathy. Raanjhanaa saw Dhanush portraying the role of a hopeless romantic.

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha’s Tamil debut film Lingaa saw her collaborating with megastar Rajinikanth, and south superstar Anushka Shetty, apart from some other prominent actors from the South. The KS Ravikumar directorial had a simultaneous Telugu release with the same name.

Shamitabh was Dhanush’s second Hindi film which saw him collaborating with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by R Balki, it revolved around an actor who joins hand with a man with a powerful voice, and together they rise to fame. The film also starred Akshara Haasan, Ivan Rodrigues, and had guest appearances by Abhishek Bachchan, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar.

Pratibandh marked the Bollywood debut of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, where he starred with actress Juhi Chawla. This Ravi Raja Pinisetty directorial saw him portray the role of an honest police officer who is true to his principles. The film also starred south stars Rami Reddy and JV Somayajulu.

