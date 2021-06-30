6 Films with Deadly Love Triangles to Watch Before Haseen Dillruba

The upcoming Netflix release Haseen Dillruba has grabbed the audience’s attention with its shocking teasers and trailer. The film chronicles the story of a wife who is the prime suspect of her husband’s murder. It is also hinted that she has an extra-marital affair. Through the point of view of the protagonists, played by Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, the film is sure to be a thrilling ride.

In anticipation of Haseen Dillruba, let us look at some other films which feature deadly love triangles.

Vanilla Sky

A vain and philandering magnate’s life changes forever when he cheats on his girlfriend with a woman and then falls in love with her. Overcome with jealousy, the girlfriend crashes their car, killing herself and permanently disfiguring him. While he eventually begins to heal from the trauma with the help of his lover, odd things start happening to him. This 2001 thriller by Cameron Crowe does not get as much love as his other films, but is an entertaining watch nonetheless.

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions is one of those films that destroy your perception of rom-coms. A pair of step-siblings make a bet about another girl’s virginity. However, when one player has a change of heart, the other goes to extreme extents to keep them in control. Richard Kumble’s 1999 film is an adaptation of the French novel Les Liaisons dangereuses, the same material that led to Dangerous Liaisons (1988).

The Great Gatsby

Considered an American classic, Great Gatsby is a story about how love can destroy everything that one holds dear. Mysterious and wealthy Jay Gatsby moves into a mansion opposite Daisy Buchanan, the object of his infatuations. Jay and Daisy have a history and they soon connect, with the help of his best friend and narrator Nick Carraway. However, when Daisy’s husband starts being suspicious of the star-crossed lovers, things spiral out of control. While there are several movie adaptations, Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 version is a must watch.

Match Point

A former tennis player’s life gets intertwined with a wealthy family after the brother gives him employment and the sister falls in love with him. However, unbeknownst to them, he has eyes on his employer’s fiance. When they start an affair, he has no idea it could lead to… murder. Woody Allen’s 2005 thriller is sleek and complex.

Drive

A stuntman, who moonlights as a getaway driver, falls in love with his married neighbour and forms a deep bond with her child. While he instinctively starts taking care of them, he hits a major roadblock when her husband is released from prison. The husband promises to leave his criminal past behind, but the stuntman finds out that it is not the case. In order to protect the woman he loves, he agrees to help her husband, with bloody consequences. Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, this 2011 film definitely dealt with a non-traditional love triangle.

Fatal Attraction

Who can forget Glenn Close’s unhinged performance as Alex Forrest? Fatal Attraction is one of the original deadly love triangle stories. When two colleagues start a passionate affair, one partner gets too deeply involved. When the lover starts getting jealous of the wife, all hell breaks loose. Directed by Adrian Lyne, Fatal Attraction deserves to be on every list about deadly love triangles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here