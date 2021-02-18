6 Hindi Films You Will Enjoy If You Love Dark Comedies

The dark comedy genre is a tricky one to pull off. Not only it is hard to make a film which is morbidly funny, it is also very rare when a film like that is actually appreciated by the audience.

Today, we bring to you, six Hindi films that brilliantly tackled the dark comedy genre. Take a look at these gems below:

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

A cult classic that is now more popular than ever, Kundan Shah's Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is the story of two people who get mixed up in a big bad world of corrupt and 'wannabe' villains when they accidently capture something sinister. In an extended game of cat and mouse the duo embark on a risky, albeit hilarious journey, to save their own backs. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, despite being made in 1983 is still as relevant as ever, if not more.

Blackmail

An under-appreciated film starring the late Irrfan Khan in a haunting performance, Blackmail is the story of a jilted husband whose wife finds out that his wife is cheating on him. Instead of flying into a murderous rage, he decides to exact sweet revenge by blackmailing them. However, as we know, things never go according to the original plan. Blackmail, directed by Abhinay Deo is almost raunchy at first sight. But as you let it grow on you, you find yourself invested in the deadly comedy of errors happening on screen.

Ludo

Anurag Basu has made gangster dramas, heart-warming stories, comedies and even musicals. However, his latest venture Ludo was a bit of everything. A bunch of lives intertwine when a gangster commits a grizzly double murder. It leads to a chain of events that lead to more crimes. The best thing about the film wasn't its attractive star-cast, it was actually in its smart writing. Basu smartly tackled the script in a way that the story wouldn't fit into one box. The intertwining stories were greatly executed for sure, but the comedy in the film was gold. The film is a situational comedy, and situations are usually bloody and disturbing.

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe

We can all agree that Arjun Mathur is an amazing, yet underrated actor. His 2017 crime thriller Brij Mohan Amar Rahe is another underrated gem that he starred in. A man who is having an affair and frustrated with his life, decides to fake his own death in order to get away from a big debt. However, police catch his new identity and arrests him for his own murder. The texture of the film is based on reality, and in many ways the film's comedy emerges from the fact that people that look like us are doing things that we cannot imagine doing. Brij Mohan Amar Rahe is hilarious, even when the things happening on screen aren't really.

Andhadhun

A pianist pretending to be blind witnesses a murder of a former movie star. When the murderers suspect that he knows more than he is letting on, his life starts getting entangled in more and more problems. Shriram Raghavan's Andhadhun has all the qualities of an unforgettable watch, and hence it received its well-deserved critical and commercial acclaim. Even though it is an edge-of-the-seat thriller, it is an amazing dark comedy at the same time. The characters are always funny, never intentionally, even when they are on the verge of death.

Peepli Live

Peepli Live addresses one of the most jarring and tragic situations in the country, farmer suicides. However, it does it in such a clever way that you remember it with a lightness in your heart. A farmer Natha decides to commit suicide to get the farmers' compensation. However, the word soon spreads and media channels swarm into the village to capture the event live. With a satirical look at Indian politics and media, Peepli Live tells a very heartbreaking story, with no happily ever after. But it does so with comedy, which is why it is so brilliant.