6 Hit TV Pairs Who Fell in Love While Working Together

Fans often wish that their favourite on-screen pairs become a thing in real-life too. Similarly, when two actors are paired together in a show and spend major part of the day with each other, they tend to grow fond of each other and become good friends. Sometimes these friendships even turn into love for the lucky ones.

: The two met and fell in love on the sets of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, where they are seen playing the roles of IPS Virat Chavan and Pakhi respectively. On January 27, the actors made their relationship official by sharing pictures from their ‘roka’ ceremony on social media.: The actors were paired together in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, where they became friends and eventually fell in love. After Dipika’s troubled marriage with her ex-husband ended in January 2015, the two started dating and got married in 2018.: ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’s popular pair started dating in real-life too. The two dated for seven years before tying the knot in 2016. The actors are called ‘Monaya’ by their fans.: From ‘Kutumb’, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and ‘Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi’, the actors who have impressed the audiences with their on-screen chemistry, got married in 2004. The two were blessed with twins Nevaan and Katya in 2009.: The actors met on the sets of ‘Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani’ and grew fond of each other. The two tied the knot in December, 2016 and are now expecting their first child. The couple’s Instagram pages are flooded with adorable pictures with each other.: The two have worked together in ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’. After a courtship of 4 years, the actors got married in 2005. The couple were blessed with a baby girl in 2012.