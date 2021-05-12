6 Indian Revenge Dramas That You Can Stream Next

If you are a fan of the good old vengeance stories on screen, filled with action-packed scenes, top-notch performances and unfathomable plot twists, here is a list of some revenge dramas that you can stream.

Haider

Based on William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Haider is set in the backdrop of insurgency-hit Kashmir of the 1990s. It follows Haider, a troubled youth, who similar to Hamlet sets out to unravel the mystery of his father’s disappearance. When Haider gets a hint that his uncle might be responsible for the tragedy that has befallen their family, he sets out to exact revenge on him which does not end well for any one of them.

Badlapur

As the name suggests, Badlapur is a film by Sriram Raghavan that tells the tale of a man who is set out to exact revenge on the man who is responsible for the death of his wife and son. With a nuanced storyline, the film focuses on the futility of revenge, and it marked one of Varun Dhawan’s career-defining performances.

Kahaani

A women-centric film, Kahaani follows a pregnant woman Vidya Bagchi (Vidya Balan) who is determined to find the killer of her husband and hold him accountable for his actions. However, the path to justice is riddled with corruption and conspiracy, and Vidya might not be what she seems to be. The film fetched director Sujoy Ghosh the Best Director Award at the 58th Filmfare Awards, and Vidya Balan bagged the award for the best actress.

Mirzapur Season 2

The first season of Mirzapur had set the stage for a revenge drama that unfolded in the second season. It followed Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Golu (Shweta Tripathy) as they devised the perfect plan to avenge the death of their family members at the hand of the local mafia don. A perfect combination of crime, suspense, love, betrayal and weapon clad gangsters who talk with their guns, Mirzapur is one of the popular web series of recent times.

Ek Thi Begum

The series Ek Thi Begum sees a loving wife turn into a vengeful and influential woman (Anuja Sathe) seeking revenge for the death of her husband at the hands of an underworld don, Maqsood. Using her beauty, sensuality, and intelligence she sets on a journey to destroy Maqsood’s illegally built empire, and on her way acquires so much information about politicians, corrupt cops and the mafia, that her existence becomes a threat to them.

Gangs of Wasseypur

Any list of revenge dramas would be incomplete without mentioning this film as one of its famous dialogues says, “Hamare zindagi ka ek hi maqsad hai- Badla (there is only one purpose in my life- revenge). Split into two parts, Gangs of Wasseypur tells the story of revenge between three crime families and spans almost 70 years. Centered on Dhanbad’s coal mafia, the film revolves around the purpose of Sardar Khan’s life, that is to avenge the death of his father, and his actions lead to a domino effect that ends with his enemies, along with half of his family members dying. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film has an ensemble cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Nawazuddin Siddique, Huma Qureshi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tigmanshu Dhulia and others.

