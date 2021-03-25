6 Malayalam Films That Will Shake You From Inside

Priyadarshan’s critically acclaimed film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham won the Best Feature Film Award at the 67th National Film Awards. The film starred Mohanlal and Keerthy Suresh and told the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV and his battle against the Portuguese.

This honour seems fitting as over the last decade, the Malayalam film industry has been constantly pushing the boundaries of good filmmaking. From addressing social issues to showing the simple yet multi-faceted versions of love, Malayalam cinema has managed to reach a global audience with their superior content.

Today, let’s take a look at some amazing Malayalam films from the last few years, which deserve a lot more love an appreciation globally.

If there was one word to describe this film, it will surely be ‘crazy.’ A fast-paced thriller shot with phones over the lockdown, C U Soon is actually a scathing commentary on the same technology it uses to propel its storyline. Starring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in unreal performances, the film makes you forget that you are a member of the audience who is trying to watch it for entertainment. With a fresh concept and a near-perfect execution, C U Soon is among the best Malayalam cinema has to offer.

India’s official entry to the Oscars, Jalikattu used a raging bull (literally and figuratively) to tell the story of human nature. To say that making this film must have been a herculean task is an understatement, and Lijo Jose Pellissery did it with finesse. Known to make layered cinema on rare topics, Pellissery’s Jalikattu went from being a national film festival-favourite to India’s representative at the global stage with the sheer power of its content, execution and strong performances by everyone involved.

Malayalam crime-thrillers are always a great source of entertainment. From crazy twists and turns to unexpected revelations, they usually do not disappoint. The 2019 film Forensic falls into this category. A medico-legal advisor uses his knowledge of forensics to hunt down a crazy serial killer. The great thing about this film is that it is not a ‘whodunnit’ rather about solving crimes and proving guilt using forensic evidence. Usually people think that a murder case is solved as soon as detectives figure out who the killer might be. However, fans of the genre know that is not the case. Forensic is a film that will satisfy the true-crime fanatic in you.

One of the best films that came out of Malayalam industry in 2019, Kumbalangi Nights is the story of four brothers who share a love-hate relationship but are eventually forced to come together to face some unprecedented events. A simple and endearing premise, the film was helped by strong performances by Soubin Shahir, Shane Nigam, Sreenath Bhasi and Mathew Thomas. However, the MVP of the film was an ever-evolving Fahadh Faasil, who if you ask us, deserved a National Award based on this performance.

Parvathy Thiruvothu’s performance alone deserves a lot more appreciation and awards at the national level. The actress was captivating yet heart wrenching as Pallavi, an aviation student who falls prey to an acid attack by her obsessed ex-boyfriend. Uyare is a story based on a terrifying reality and not once are we fed with a romanticised version of it. There is no sugarcoating, no downplaying of this trauma. That is exactly why it is such an impactful and important watch.

Another gem from the Malayalam film industry, Moothon starring Nivin Pauly, Sanjana Dipu, Shashank Arora and Sobhita Dhulipala is an unforgettable story about a 14 year old child from Lakshadweep, who sets off to Mumbai in pursuit of Akbar, his elder brother, navigating through the dark underbelly of the city. The film goes on a journey, revealing heartbreaking but true plots that keep you hooked on to the story. Moothon was a film festival favourite with critics calling it the birth of star Nivin Pauly, who shed off his boy next door charm to give a haunting performance.