6 Popular Netflix Shows Coming Out With Their New Seasons in Next Few Months

Last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many of our favourite web shows were delayed. However, now that the situation is gradually getting better, and the entertainment industry is back at work in full swing, the wait for new seasons is finally over for fans. From Sex Education to You, some of our favourite Netflix shows are back with their latest seasons. While some shows like Money Heist and Lucifer are all set for their last run, the others are taking their journeys forward.

Let us take a look at the new seasons of shows coming our way in the near future:

Money Heist season 5

The highly anticipated series Money Heist or La casa de papel, is the most-watched non-English language series on Netflix. Its fifth and final season comes out on Netflix on September 3. Money Heist portrays the story of The Professor (played by Álvaro Morte) and his team who carry out elaborate heists. After a heartbreaking death in season 4, Money Heist is all set for its swan-song.

Lucifer season 6

Everyone’s favourite Devil Lucifer, played by the handsome Tom Ellis, is all set to return to our screens for the very last time. Lucifer tells the story of Lucifer Morningstar (played by Tom Ellis) who was an angel until he was made to rule hell for rebelling against his father, God. However he finds himself on Earth in Los Angeles, California as a police consultant and in love with Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German). The last season is coming out on Netflix on September 10 and is highly anticipated as the previous season ended with Lucifer claiming God’s throne.

Sex Education season 3

Critically acclaimed series Sex Education season 3 hits Netflix on September 17. This show is about a teenage boy named Otis (Asa Butterfield) who starts a secret sex therapy business with Maeve (Emma Mackey), who he develops feelings for. The final season is highly anticipated as it will explore the aftermath of the season 2 cliffhanger where Otis finally confesses his feelings for Maeve through voicemail which gets deleted by Isaac.

You season 3

Netflix original series, You, is coming back for a third season and its recently released trailer quickly went viral. This new season will explore the toxic relationship between Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), who is a stalker and murderer, and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), also a murderer, as they welcome their first child and start a new life in the suburbs. This highly anticipated show comes out on Netflix on October 15.

The Witcher season 2

Netflix’s fantasy drama The Witcher starring Henry Cavill will be back with season 2 on December 17, 2021. The first season followed Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter and was extremely well received upon its release. The show, which is often compared to Game of Thrones also painted a world with many interesting side characters, whose arcs will be interesting to see in season 2.

Stranger Things season 4

Netflix confirmed that Stranger Things will be back for a fourth season although the release date hasn’t been set yet. The teaser for this season revealed Hopper (David Harbour) was alive and in Russia. This storyline is highly anticipated as the season 3 finale ended with Hopper’s supposed death.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here