6 Regional Directors Who are Remaking Their Own Films in Bollywood

Remakes continue to be the flavour of the season in Bollywood and we are looking at regional directors who are reviving their own films in Hindi with a new cast.

Vishal Furia

Director Vishal Furia is remaking his own Marathi horror film Lapachhapi in Hindi with Nushrat Bharucha, titled Chhori.

Gayatri-Pushkar

Director duo Gayatri and Pushkar is remaking their 2017 Tamil language hit Vikram Vedha in Hindi with Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Sudha Kongara

2020 hit Soorarai Pottru is being remade in Hindi with a new cast but original’s director Sudha Kongara is returning.

Dr Sailesh Kolanu

Sailesh is remaking HIT- The First Case with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in Hindi. In Telugu, it starred Vishwak Sen. Meanwhile, he is also making the sequel to HIT in Telugu with Adivi Sesh.

Shankar

S Shankar is remaking his cult Tamil film Anniyan from 2005 in Hindi with Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The original starred Vikram.

Gowtam Tinnanuri

2019 hit Jersey with Nani and Shraddha Srinath is being remade in Bollywood with Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. The Hindi remake, also titled Jersey, is eyeing Diwali release in 2021.

