6 Shows With Dangerous Villains to Watch in Anticipation of The Family Man

The popular thriller web series The Family Man is coming back for season 2 on June 4, 2021. The Raj and DK show will see Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) come face to face with a dangerous adversary in the form of Raaji, played by Samantha Akkineni.

Hence, in anticipation of the show, here’s a look at some of the most dangerous villains in Indian web shows.

Hathoda Tyagi, Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok’s Hathoda Tyagi is a divisive character. On one hand, a sinister hammer-wielding killer is definitely a villain, but on the other hand, his motivations make the audience empathise with him. Still Hathoda Tyagi is a great villain because of the layers he has.

Guruji, Sacred Games

Guruji, played by Pankaj Tripathi in the second season of Sacred Games 2, is one of the most dangerous OTT villains, given how he concocted an elaborate scheme to nuke the city of Mumbai. As a cult leader, Guruji wasn’t as menacing as the other villains in the list but his actions were more dangerous than anyone else could achieve.

Shubh Joshi, Asur

One of the most intriguing yet sinister villains of OTT is Shubh Joshi from Asur. A brutal serial killer deemed as Asur by his father, he influences many inmates from his prison to be his followers. Hence there are many Shubh Joshis in the show. A highly intelligent human who uses his knowledge for evil, Shubh Joshi is definitely a strong contender in this list.

Baba Nirala, Ashram

A villain who is also the hero of the show, Baba Nirala is a crook who exploits the most vulnerable people of the country. The self-proclaimed Godman uses his sanctuary as a front to indulge in many criminal activities. In a way, the character of Baba Nirala is a testament to the fact that most evil people often seem innocent at first.

Munna Tripathi, Mirzapur

While many think Kaleen Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi), the king of Mirzapur is the villain of the show, but his son Munna Tripathi (Divyendu Sharma) is the one that causes the most harm. The wannabe king of Mirzapur can go to any extent for his obsession. He is unflinchingly evil, and even with a sense of humour, he is at the heart of it, a villain.

Papaji, Undekhi

While his nephew Rinku Atwal is a strong contender for the bigger villain in Undekhi, Harsh Chaya’s Papaji seems to be the root cause of all evil. A drunkard who doesn’t flinch when he lodges a bullet in a girl’s head, sets the precedent for the rest of his family members and acquaintances. If Rinku is disposing off bodies with a chilling ease, it is actually because of Papaji.

