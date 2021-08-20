6 South Indian Filmmakers Who are Making Their Bollywood Debut in 2021

While a lot of successful Bollywood stars first found their beginning in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries, a new trend indicates that there will be a lot of Bollywood stars who are making the jump to the South Indian film industries. With the rise of Pan-Indian films many actors and directors will collaborate with each other irrespective of the boundaries of region and language.

Similarly, there are many celebrated South Indian filmmakers who are making their Bollywood debut in 2021. Through Hindi movies or multi-lingual features, these filmmakers are expected to bring some amazing work to the industry. Let us take a look:

Vishnuvardhan

On August 12, Vishnuvardhan’s Bollywood directorial debut Shershaah was released. A biopic of Kargil War hero and martyr Vikram Batra, the film quickly won over the audience. The filmmaker, known for Arrambam and Billa, has received a lot of appreciation for his work in Shershaah. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Puri Jagannadh

Puri Jagannadh, who is best known for Telugu films such as iSmart Shankar and Pokiri will be making his Hindi debut with the multi-lingual film Liger. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead role. It is being produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.

Gowtam Tinnauri

Gowtam Tinnaur, who is best known for the Telugu film Jersey starring Nani, is directing its Hindi remake. The Hindi version of Jersey stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. It is the story of a middle-aged cricketer who goes back to the sport as a promise to his son.

Atlee

Popular Tamil director Atlee is best-known for his collaboration with South star Vijay and has made blockbuster films like Bigil, Mersal and Theri. He will be next directing Shah Rukh Khan in his first Bollywood venture. His film will also reportedly star Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra.

Nag Ashwin

Nag Ashwin, who made the National Award-winning 2018 Telugu film Mahanti will be stepping into Bollywood soon. He will be directing Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in Project K, a sci-fi fantasy film. While not a lot is revealed about the film, we know it recently went on floors.

Shankar

Ace filmmaker Shankar, known for Indian and Enthiraan, is helming Anniyan remake in Bollywood with Ranveer Singh in lead role. The movie announcement has been made only recently and Ranveer will reprise the role played by Vikram in the Tamil blockbuster.

