6 TV Actresses Who Took a Sabbatical After Their Marriage or Pregnancy

Rupali Ganguly made a comeback after a seven year sabbatical from acting with Anupamaa, which is currently Indian television’s number one show. Whereas, Disha Vakani, who played Daya in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is still missed by the fans.

Here is a look at those television actresses who chose their family over career:

After Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Rupali Ganguly took a break of around seven years from acting and decided to focus on her kid. She recently made a comeback with Anupamaa, co-starring Sudhanshu Pandey. The daily soap is currently ruling the charts.

Disha Vakani played the character of Daya in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for around a decade before going on a maternity leave. It has been more than three years and there has been no replacement of the character in the show. Recently, there were reports that has actress has permanently bid adieu to the show.

Deepika Singh, who became a household name after Diya Aur Baati Hum, welcomed a baby boy in the year 2017 and went on a maternity leave. The actress’ popular show Diya Aur Baati Hum ran successfully on TV for 5 years and went off-air in 2016.

Rucha Hasabnis played the role of Rashi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa for 4 years, and then got married in the year 2014. The actress has not appeared in any show post that. She said she will return back to acting if she finds any character really exciting.

Gauri Pradhan got married to her Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star Hiten Tejwani. Then the couple welcomed twins and the actress took a break of 5 years and made a comeback to the small screen with Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. Co-incidentally the show also co-starred Hiten.

Kanchi Kaul tied the knot with Shabbir Ahluwalia in 2011. They welcomed a baby boy in 2014 and since then the actress has been missing from the small screen. The couple were blessed with their second child in 2016. Kanchi was last seen Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi-Meri Bhabhi in 2014.

