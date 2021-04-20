6 Unconventional and Spine Chilling Horror Films of Recent Times

Horror is one of the most explored genres of all time. From cult stories to folklores to supernatural thrillers, the range is quite diverse. Here, we take a look at some of the better, unconventional spine chilling horror films of recent times.

His House

Politics and social issues meet the haunted house genre in this terrifying film His House directed by Remi Weekes. It follows a refugee couple from war-torn Sudan struggling to adjust to their new life in an English town. While they face regular racism from their neighbours, and constantly gets reminded of them being ‘outsiders’ in this land, they also come face to face with the evil spirits residing in what is supposedly their house.

Midsommar

A Swedish summer festival that occurs every 90 years take a violent turn in the hands of a pagan cult, in the folk horror movie Midsommar, directed by Ari Aster. Aster has taken out one of the most common elements of horror flicks- darkness- and set his sinister story in the backdrop of broad daylight, which added a more unnatural vibe to the film.

Suspiria

The 2018 supernatural horror film directed by Luca Guadagnino is a remake of the 1977 Italian horror flick of the same name. It follows an American dancer who enrols in a dance academy in Berlin but soon discovers the horror it stores. The film is filled with dance sequences that are very essential to the plot, as it is through those movements the gruesomeness is unveiled.

Overlord

What starts off as a Nazi war film soon gives way to a slew of immortal zombie-like soldiers produced as a result of horrific experiments on human beings. Directed by Julius Avery, the film revolves around a group of American soldiers who discover a secret Nazi experiment base when they are dropped behind enemy lines before the D-Day. It is one of the horror films that do not rely on the power of jump scares, rather, it tries to incorporated cruel, inhumane elements to the plot that successfully manages to leave the viewers horrified.

Hereditary

Another cinematic brilliance by Ari Aster, Hereditary explores the cult theme through a family who is going through turbulence following the death of the family matriarch. As the plot advances, the family unearths sinister secrets about the late woman’s life that change their equation as a family forever. Although being the directorial debut, this supernatural horror film was hailed by critics as one of the greatest in this genre.

The Wailing

The Korean film industry has given a bonch of spine-chilling horror films and The Wailing is one of them. Directed by Na Hong-jin, the plot follows a policeman investigating a series of unnatural deaths and illness in his village, until he himself gets tangled with the demonic presence responsible for it. The film builds slowly to an appalling climax that manages to replay in the audiences’ mind long after the film has ended.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here