1-min read

6 Underground Movie Review: Ryan Reynolds Film Has Franchise Potential 

'6 Underground' has in-excess action which makes it a must watch on Netflix. Read our full review of the latest Hollywood film below.

Devasheesh Pandey | News18.com

Updated:December 14, 2019, 1:17 PM IST
6 Underground is on Netflix

6 Underground 

Cast-- Ryan Reynolds, Melanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Adria Arjona, Dave Franco and Corey Hawkins

Director-- Michael Bay

Director Michael Bay's 6 Underground suffers from lack of a captivating storyline, but the cinematic action sequences, which are very much in-sync with the Transformers series, will not let one complain too much about it. The new Netflix release wraps a high-octane, costly action-drama inside, with the potential of becoming a big franchise.

It is backed by a charismatic cast. Ryan Reynolds, Melanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Adria Arjona, Dave Franco and Corey Hawkins play One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and Seven respectively. They are a team of vigilantes, saving lives one ghost-act after another. There is secrecy to One's (Ryan) past and we don't really know why he is on a mission to make the world a better place with the rest of his squad, but we buy into the premise, well, because the narrative element here is not logic but pure action; set-pieces, one after another.

We are launched into the film with a long chase involving stunts, explosions, bullets, flying cars and what not. Great thing because, the only constant in this rapidly cut film is that it keeps wearing you down with ambitious and well designed action sequences but again effortlessly revs up the excitement mode and pulls you right back in. 

There is characterisation in flashbacks and voiceovers, although not much about the characters is revealed. In that, our connection with them and the film becomes more in-the moment and that works for 6 Underground. For action, car crash, blast weaponry, chase scenes etc have been Michael Bay's forte, but here, he experiments with parkour and Go Pro camera. There is a terrific sequence featuring Four (Ben Hardy) which are indeed edge-of-the-seat moments.

6 Underground is not carrying any hard thinking themes. It is unconvincing, shallow and more as one would expect from an actioner. The deal here is that it all looks so real that you are left with nothing but praise for the adrenaline ride that is at display. It is extremely satisfying, adventurous and entertaining. And its in-excess execution makes it a must watch on Netflix.

Rating- 3.5/5

