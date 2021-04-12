movies

6 Unforgettable Indian TV Characters That Will Stay With Us Forever
6 Unforgettable Indian TV Characters That Will Stay With Us Forever

From Hansa to Komolika, here are some amazing Hindi TV characters that will always remain with us.

Over the years, the Hindi television shows have introduced the viewers to some really interesting characters. After years, people might not remember the shows but they certainly remember the characters.

Here are some such characters that will always remain in our subconscious:

Jassi in Jassi Jaisssi Koi Nahi

Actress Mona Singh made her TV debut with Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi. Viewers had not seen Mona without big glasses and braces which made her transformation quite memorable. It was one of the biggest twists on TV at that time.

Hansa in Khichdi

Actress Supriya Pathak played the character of Hansa in Khichdi. The comedy show aired in 2002. The show and Hansa’s signature dialogue, “hello, how are? Khaana khaake jaana,” are still popular.

Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

In the reboot, actress Hina Khan played the role of television’s popular vamp Komolika, however after Hina, Aamna Sharif took over the role. But it is hard to remove the image of Urvashi Dhokalia rolling her hair at the music “Nikkkkkaa” from your head. Uravshi played Komolika in the original version.

Daya in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Actress Disha Vakani played the character of Daya in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and she played it so well that it has been three years since the actress went on a maternity leave and the makers have still not replaced her.

Maya and Rosesh in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

Who can forget ctress Ratna Pathak Shah’s portrayal of an upper-class socialite, Maya, in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and her catchphrase “it’s so middle class”? Also, Maya’s son played by Rajesh Kumar and his poems! “Momma ka purse, jaise hospital ki pyaari koi nurse,” and many more such lines are unforgettable.

Son Pari in Son Pari

Son Pari, played by actress Mrinal Kulkarni, always helped Fruity in the show. She was like a maternal figure to the little girl. When we were younger, we all hoped to have a fairy by our side who would help us through everything and anything. Also, occasional visits to the heaven!

April 12, 2021