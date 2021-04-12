6 Unforgettable Indian TV Characters That Will Stay With Us Forever

Over the years, the Hindi television shows have introduced the viewers to some really interesting characters. After years, people might not remember the shows but they certainly remember the characters.

Here are some such characters that will always remain in our subconscious:

Actress Mona Singh made her TV debut with Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi. Viewers had not seen Mona without big glasses and braces which made her transformation quite memorable. It was one of the biggest twists on TV at that time.

Actress Supriya Pathak played the character of Hansa in Khichdi. The comedy show aired in 2002. The show and Hansa’s signature dialogue, “hello, how are? Khaana khaake jaana,” are still popular.

In the reboot, actress Hina Khan played the role of television’s popular vamp Komolika, however after Hina, Aamna Sharif took over the role. But it is hard to remove the image of Urvashi Dhokalia rolling her hair at the music “Nikkkkkaa” from your head. Uravshi played Komolika in the original version.

Actress Disha Vakani played the character of Daya in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and she played it so well that it has been three years since the actress went on a maternity leave and the makers have still not replaced her.

Who can forget ctress Ratna Pathak Shah’s portrayal of an upper-class socialite, Maya, in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and her catchphrase “it’s so middle class”? Also, Maya’s son played by Rajesh Kumar and his poems! “Momma ka purse, jaise hospital ki pyaari koi nurse,” and many more such lines are unforgettable.

Son Pari, played by actress Mrinal Kulkarni, always helped Fruity in the show. She was like a maternal figure to the little girl. When we were younger, we all hoped to have a fairy by our side who would help us through everything and anything. Also, occasional visits to the heaven!

