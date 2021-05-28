6 Upcoming War Films Ready to Take Bollywood by Storm

A great war movie has the capability of evoking so many emotions, so it is exciting to know that there are currently at least 6 war movies in Bollywood that are all set to release or under production. A lot of these films are based on the real-life heroes who gave the greatest sacrifice for the country.

Major (2021)

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and starring Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar, Major is an upcoming biography of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a martyr of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Though Major has faced delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it will still be a critically acclaimed film by the looks of its trailer and teaser videos. Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s sacrifice is one that every Indian is grateful about.

Sam Bahadur (2021)

This movie is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw who was the chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar and will star Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Maneskshaw was known best for his level-headed leadership during the war and the decisions he made that led to India’s victory in the face of adversity. Hence it will be amazing to watch how Vicky will essay the unique mannerisms of the real-life superhero.

Shershaah (2021)

This is an upcoming biopic on the life of Vikram Batra, an army captain who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra. This movie is directed by Vishnuvardhan and will star Sidharth Malhotra. Not only will Sidharth play the late Vikram Batra, he will also play the role of his twin brother Vishal Batra. The film will focus on his personal life and it will be interesting to watch the untold stories of the martyr’s life.

Ekkis

This movie is based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, an Army Lieutenant who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra. It is directed by Sriram Raghavan and will star Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Shriram Raghavan and Varun have previously worked in Badlapur, which is one of the actor’s best performances. Hence it will be exciting to see what they bring with Ekkis.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and starring Ajay Devgan in the lead role, this movie is based on the life of IAF officer and Squadron leader Vijay Karnik. However, the film will also focus on the inspiring story of how 300 brave women of Kutch repaired the Bhuj Air-strip overnight, during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, which was detrimental in helping the Air Force secure India’s victory. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Tejas

Tejas is an upcoming movie based on a female pilot on the Indian Air Force starring Kangana Ranaut. This movie is directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Out of all the war movies Bollywood produces, a woman-led war film is rare.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here