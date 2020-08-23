6 Years After Mardaani, Writer Gopi Puthran Says the Film Still Resonates Because There's Dearth of Stories on Women

Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani was released six years ago on this day, and Gopi Puthran, the writer of the film who went on to direct its sequel, feels the franchise resonates because there is a dearth of good stories about women.

"It's my speculation, but the reason why 'Mardaani' as a franchise resonated so much with the audience is because there is a void and dearth of stories of women, which are sincerely told while tapping onto the correct insights of the problems and the journey of women," Puthran said.

He added, "Somewhere, I think, Mardaani as a universe is tapping into the core of being a woman, especially in a patriarchal society. The themes that we have been dealing with in part 1 and 2 -- the struggle of maintaining one's identity in a world where you are constantly asked to compromise -- that's something we approached with sincerity."

"I think the sincerity of our themes and dealing with the issues that women face has clicked with the audience and I hope we continue to do justice, in the way we approach the themes, in the subsequent parts that we'll hopefully be doing," Puthran said.

Mardaani also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Saanand Verma. It revolves around Shivani Shivaji Roy (Rani), a policewoman who is out to capture a human trafficking mafia led by a man named Walt (Tahir).

Puthran shares an endearing relationship with Rani with whom he has worked in the Mardaani franchise.

"Rani has actually given life and soul to this character, Shivani Shivaji Roy. The way she added so much of depth and gravitas to this character instinctively is so satisfying, especially for a writer when you see that a star and an actor puts in so much of effort and instinct. She has made Shivani Shivaji Roy come alive," said Puthran.

He feels Rani is a natural with action sequences. "She has been brilliant in action sequences. Right from Mardaani to 'Mardaani 2', Rani is a complete natural when it comes to action sequences. It was like she was meant to do this part."

Puthran said that Rani can bring vulnerability as well as toughness to a character. "Thus, Shivani became as unique a character as you would have ever seen in Indian cinema. That is entirely Rani, her capabilities, her genius."