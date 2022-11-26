6 Years of Dear Zindagi: Amit Trivedi Recalls Travelling to Goa to Create Songs, Partying with Shah Rukh Khan

Composer Amit Trivedi has carved a niche for himself with music that is new age and fresh and makes for an interesting mix of different genres. And the songs that he composed for the Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dear Zindagi (2016) is no different. Be it the blissful Love You Zindagi, the quirky and raspy Lets Break Up or the millennial love ballads Tu Hi Hai and Taarefon Se, the film album remains etched in the minds of the Gen Z audience as much as the theme of the film.

And as the Gauri Shinde directorial completes six years, Trivedi opens up on composing the songs for the film. Taking a trip down the memory lane, he shares that he travelled to Goa, where the film is largely set, to compose the track. “I have a lot of beautiful memories associated with Dear Zindagi starting from the time Kausar Munir (lyricist), Gauri Shinde and I were in Goa to do the music. We partied, danced and had a lot of fun between Just Go To Hell and Taarefon Se’s creation.”

The musician, who recently launched his first independent album titled Jaadu Salona under his label AT Azaad, adds, “Then of course we came back and created more songs, did the background score and it was a beautiful experience working on this beautiful film.”

He also recalls the time when he partied with the cast of Dear Zindagi during its shoot. “There was also a lovely get-together with Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Gauri, Ali Zafar, Kunal Kapoor and the rest of the cast. It was a beautiful evening I remember and cherish. Overall, it was a fantastic experience working on Dear Zindagi,” Trivedi remarks.

The coming-of-age acclaimed film themed on the stigma attached to mental health and seeking therapy, and initiated a conversation in the mainstream surrounding the same. Dear Zindagi also grabbed the attention of the audience for its rather unusual but fresh casting. It saw Shah Rukh and Alia collaborating for the first time. While the Bollywood superstar played a therapist, Alia was lauded for her performance as a confused and insecure youngster striving for a perfect life.

