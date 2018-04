65th National Film Awards: Complete List of Winners

The 65th National Film Awards have been announced by the jury headed by renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Friday. Sridevi has been posthumously awarded the Best Actress award for Mom while Vinod Khanna has been conferred with Dada Saheb Phalke Award. Amit V Masurkar's Newton has bagged the Best Hindi Film while Pankaj Tripathi has received a special mention for his performance. Ganesh Acharya has won the award for Best Choreography for the song Goli Tu Lath maar in Toilet Ek Prem Katha. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali has won in two categories- Best Action Direction and Special Effects. Rima Das' Assamese film Village Rockstars has won the Best Feature Film.The 10-membered panel, headed by Shekhar Kapur, comprised the likes of Kannada director P Sheshadri, screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, actor Gautami Tadimalla and lyricist Mehboob among others. The Awards are administered by the government’s Directorate of Film Festivals.Here's the complete list of winners.BEST GUJARATI FILM: Dhh Producer: Amruta Parande Director: Manish SainiBEST TELUGU FILM: Ghazi Producer: Prasad V. Potluri (Picture House Media Limited) (PVP Cinema) Director: SankalpBEST TAMIL FILM: To Let Producer: Prema Chezhian Director: ChezhiyanBEST ASSAMESE FILM: Ishu Producer: Children's Film Society, India Director : Utpal BorpujariBEST BENGALI FILM: Mayurakshi Producer: Firdausul Hasan Director : Atanu GhoshBEST HINDI FILM: Newton Producer: Amit V Masurkar Director : Manish MundraBEST KANNADA FILM: Hebbettu Ramakka Producer: Putta Raju .S.A Director: N.R Nanjunde GowdaBEST MALAYALAM FILM: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Producer: Sandip Senan Director: Dileesh PothanBEST MARATHI FILM: Kachcha Limbu Producer: Mandarr Bhaskar Devasthali Director: Prasad OakBEST ODIYA FILM: Hello Arsi Producer: Ajaya Routray Director: Sambit MohantyBEST TULU FILM: Paddayi Producer: Nithyananda Pai Director: Abhaya SimhaBEST JASARI FILM:SINJAR Producer: Shibu G Suseelan Director: PampallyBEST LADAKHI FILM: Walking With The Wind Producer: Mahesh Mohan Director: Praveen MorchhaleBEST ACTION DIRECTION AWARD: Abbas Ali Moghul (Baahubali-The Conclusion)BEST CHOREOGRAPHY: SONG: "Gori Tu Latth Maar", Ganesh Acharya, Toilet Ek Prem KathaBEST SPECIAL EFFECTS- BAAHUBALI- The ConclusionBEST ACTION DIRECTION AWARD: Abbas Ali Moghul (Baahubali-The Conclusion)SPECIAL JURY AWARD: Nagarkirtan Producer: Sani Ghose RayDirector: Sani Ghose RayBEST MUSIC DIRECTION a)Songs – AR RAHMAN- Kaatru Veliyidaib)Background Music- A. R Rahman (MOM)BEST MAKE-UP ARTIST: Ram Rajjak (Nagarkirtan)BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN: Santhosh Raman (Take Off)BEST SCREENPLAY i) Screenplay Writer (Original): Sajeev Pazhoor (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)ii) Screenplay Writer (Adapted): JAYARAJ (Bhayanakam)iii) Dialogues : Sambit Mohanty (Hello Arsi)BEST LYRICS: J M Prahalad Song: MuthuratnaBEST BACKGROUND SCORE- MOM, MANI RATNAMBEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Bhayanakam Cameraman: Nikhil S PraveenBEST FEMALE PLAYBACK SINGER: Kaatru Veliyidai SONG: Sasha Sublime (VAAN)BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Fahad Fazil (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Divya Dutta, IradaBEST CHILD ARTIST: Bhanita Das (Village Rockstars)BEST ACTOR: Riddhi Sen (NAGARKIRTAN)BEST ACTRESS: Sridevi (MOM)BEST DIRECTION: Director- Jayaraj (BHAYANAKAM)BEST CHILDREN’S FILM: MHORKYA Producer: Kalyan Rajmogli PadalDirector : Amar Bharat DeokarBEST FILM ON ENVIRONMENT CONSERVATION/ PRESERVATION: IRADA Producer: IRADA ENTERTAINMENT LLP Director: APARNAA SINGHBEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUES: AALORUKKAM Producer: JOLLY LONAPPANDirector : V C ABHILASHNARGIS DUTT AWARD FOR BEST FEATURE FILM ON NATIONAL INTEGRATION: Dhappa Producer: Sumatilal Popatlal ShahDirector: Nipun DharmadhikariBEST POPULAR FILM PROVIDING WHOLESOME ENTERTAINMENT Baahubali - The Conclusion Producer: Prasad DevineniDirector: @ssrajamouliINDIRA GANDHI AWARD FOR BEST DEBUT FILM OF A DIRECTOR: Sinjar Producer: SHIBU G SUSEELANDirector : PAMPALLYBEST MALE PLAYBACK SINGER: K.J Yesudas (Viswasapoorvam Mansoor) Song: Poy Maranja KalamBEST FEATURE FILM: Village Rockstars Producer: Rima DasDirector: Rima DasDADASAHEB PHALKE AWARD CONFERRED TO VETERAN ACTOR VINOD KHANNABest Book on Cinema: Matmagi Manipur-The first Manipuri Feature FilmAuthor: Bobby Wahengbam. Publisher: Angomningthou Preservation & DocumentationBest Film Critic: Mr. Giridhar JhaBest Writing on Cinema (Special Mention): Mr. Sunil MishraNon-Feature FilmsSPECIAL MENTION:(a) Rebirth- Director: Jayaraj(b) Cake Story- Director: Rukshana Tabassum(c) Afternoon- Director: Swapnil Vasant KapureBEST NARRATION/ VOICE OVER: The Lion of LaddakNarrator: Francois CastellinoBEST MUSIC: Shored of LibertyMusic Director: Ramesh NarayananBEST EDITING: Mrityubhoj The Death FeastEditor: Sanjiv Monga & Tenzin KunchokBest On location Sound Recordist: Samarth Mahajan (The Unreserved)BEST AUDIOGRAPHY: Pavasacha NibandhaAudiographer: Avinash Sonawane(a) Appu Prabhakar (Eye Test)(b) Arnold Fernandes (Dawn)BEST DIRECTION: Nagraj Manjule (Pavasacha Nibandha)BEST FILM ON FAMILY VALUES: Happy BirthdayProducer FTIIDirector: MEDHPRANAV BABASAHEB POWARBEST SHORT FICTION FILM: MayatProducer: Dr Suyash ShindeDirector: Dr Suyash ShindeSPECIAL JURY AWARD:(a) A Very Old Man with Enormous WingsProducer: Films DivisionDirector: Prateek Vats(b) MondayProducer: FTIIDirector: Arun KBEST ANIMATION FILM:(a) The Fish CurryProducer: MUNISH TEWARIDirector: ABHISHEK VERMAAnimator: ABHISHEK VERMA(b) The BasketProducer: Nilima EriyatDirector: Suresh EriyatAnimator: Studio EEKSAURUSBEST INVESTIGATIVE FILM: 1984, When the sun didn’t riseProducer: Teenaa KaurDirector: Teenaa KaurBEST EXPLORATION/ADVENTURE FILM (TO INCLUDE SPORTS): Ladakh Chale RichawalaProducer: Films DivisionDirector: Indrani ChakrabartiBEST EDUCATIONAL FILM: The Little Girl We Were and the Women We Are Producer: RAHI FoundationDirector: Vaishali SoodBEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUES(a) I am BonnieProducer: Films DivisionDirector: Satarupa Santra(b) Veil DoneDirector: JUHI BHATTProducer: RAJIV MEHROTRABEST ENVIRONMENT FILM INCLUDING AGRICULTURE: The Pangti Story Producer: RAJIV MEHROTRADirector: SESINO YHOSHUBEST PROMOTIONAL FILM (to cover tourism, exports, crafts, industry etc)-Poetry on Fabric : Chendari NamaProducer: Sanjay Gupta for Pro Art IndiaDirector: Rajendra JanglayBEST ARTS /CULTURAL FILM: GirijaProducer: Madhu Chandra, Sudha DattaDirector: Debapriya Adhikary, Samanwaya SarkarBEST BIOGRAPHICAL/ HISTORICAL RECONSTRUCTION:(a) Naachi se BaanchiProducer: Films DivisionDirector: Biju Toppo(b) Sword of LibertyProducer: R C SureshDirector: Shiny Jacob BenjaminSPECIAL JURY AWARD:(a) A Very Old Man with Enormous WingsProducer: Films DivisionDirector: Prateek Vats(b) MondayProducer: @FTIIOfficialDirector: Arun KBEST ANTHROPOLOGICAL/ETHNOGRAPHIC FILM:(a) Name, Place, Animal, ThingProducer: Nithin RDirector: Nithin R(b) Slave GenesisProducer: Aneez K MDirector: Aneez K MBEST DEBUT FILM OF A DIRECTOR: Water BabyProducer: Varun ShahDirector: Pia Shah