65th National Film Awards LIVE: Sridevi Posthumously Awarded Best Actress; Vinod Khanna Honoured With Dada Saheb Phalke Award

The 65th National Film Awards have been announced by the jury headed by renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. Amit V Masurkar's Newton has bagged the Best Hindi Film while Pankaj Tripathi has received a special mention for his performance. Ganesh Acharya has won the award for Best Choreography for the song Goli Tu Lath maar in Toilet Ek Prem Katha. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali has so far won in two categories- Best Action Direction and Special Effects. Sridevi has been posthumously awarded the Best Actress award for Mom. The 10-membered panel comprises the likes of Kannada director P Sheshadri, screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, actor Gautami Tadimalla and lyricist Mehboob among others. The Awards are administered by the government’s Directorate of Film Festivals.



Last year, the jury was headed by filmmaker Priyadarshan last year and Akshay Kumar had bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in Rustom while Malayalam actor Surabhi Lakshmi won the Best Actress award for Minnaminungu. The winners have been announced.



Apr 13, 2018 12:48 pm (IST) Taapsee Pannu, who starred in the National Award winning Telugu film Ghazi is extremely happy with the news. She said, "Elated with the news about Ghazi winning the Best Telugu film. This is the third time I have had the opportunity to be a part of a National Award Winning film. Even though I had a special appearance in the film, it was personally a very satisfying part for me as an actor. I’m ecstatic with the news about the film winning the National Award Honour."

Apr 13, 2018 12:46 pm (IST) MOM director Ravi Udyawar expressed his joy on Sridevi's National Award Win. He said, " Wow, she deserves it. I’m really happy it’s a great news for me because it was our film. She had done a fabulous job. We all are missing her now."

Apr 13, 2018 12:43 pm (IST) And the big award of the even, Best Feature Film goes to Assamese film Village Rockstar. Directed by Rima Das, the film revolves around the big dreams of a small girl. The 10-year-old Dhunu wishes to have own rock band. While there’s a steady support from a gang of boys and her widowed mother, there’s also heaps and bounds of societal restrictions.

Apr 13, 2018 12:41 pm (IST) Nargis Dutt Award on National Integration: Dhappa

Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Vinod Khanna

Indira Gandhi Award For Best Debut Director: Pampally (Sinjar)

Apr 13, 2018 12:39 pm (IST) Best Children's Film: Mhorkya

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Irada

Best Film on Social Issues:Aalorukkam

Best Popular Film: Baahubali: The Conclusion

Apr 13, 2018 12:32 pm (IST) Best Actor: Ridhi Sen (Nagarkirtan)

Best Actress: Sridevi (MOM)

Best Director: Jayaraj (Bhayanakam)

Apr 13, 2018 12:31 pm (IST) Best Playback Singer(Female): Sasha Trupati (Vaan)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Yesudas

Best Child Artist: Bhanita Das (Village Rockstars)

Apr 13, 2018 12:29 pm (IST) Best Supporting Actor: Fahad Fazil (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Best Supoorting Actress: Divya Dutta (Irada)

Apr 13, 2018 12:25 pm (IST) Best Original Screenplay:Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Adapted Screenplay: Bhayanakam

Best Cinematography: Bhayanakam

Apr 13, 2018 12:23 pm (IST) Best Makeup Artist: Nagarkirtan, Ram Rajak

Best Costume: Nagarkirtan, Govinda Mandal

Best Production Design: Take Off, Santhosh Raman

Best Editing: Village Rockstar, Rima Das

Best Sound Design: Walking With The Wind, Sanath George and Justin Jose

Best Audiography: Village Rockstar, Mallika Das

Apr 13, 2018 12:19 pm (IST) Best Background Score: AR Rahman, MOM

Best Lyrics: Muthuratna, March 22

Best Music Direction and Songs: AR Rahman, Katru Veliyidai

Apr 13, 2018 12:17 pm (IST) Now it's time for the main categories:



Best Action Director: Abbas Ali Moghul (Baahubali-The Conclusion)

Best Choreography: Toilet-Ek Prem Katha (Gori tu lath maar) - Ganesh Acharya

Best Special Effects: Baahubali: The Conclusion

Special Mention: Nagarkirtan

Apr 13, 2018 12:12 pm (IST) Best Bengali Film: Mayurakshi

Best Assamese Film: Ishu

Best Tamil Film: To Let

Best Telugu Film: Ghazi

Best Gujarati Film: Dhh

Apr 13, 2018 12:08 pm (IST) Best Malayalam Film: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Kannada Film: Hebbettu Ramakka

Best Hindi Film: Newton

Apr 13, 2018 12:03 pm (IST) Best Regional Films Best Ladhaki Film: Walking With The Wind

Best Jasari Film : Sinjar

Best Tulu Film: Paddayi

Best Odiya Film: Hello Arsi

Best Marathi Film: Kachcha Limbu

Apr 13, 2018 11:59 am (IST) Special Mention Awards Marathi Film- Morkhya

Oriya Film- Hello Mirror

Parvathy, Take Off

Pankaj Tripathi, Newton

Apr 13, 2018 11:52 am (IST) Shekhar Kapoor takes the mic to announce the winners in 'Feature Film category.' Thanks other jury members for their effort. "It took me 12 years to make Masoom. It's extremely difficult to make regional cinema because funding is an issue."

Apr 13, 2018 11:49 am (IST) Best Critic On Cinema Award goes to Giridhar Jha, Special Mention to Sunil Mishra

Apr 13, 2018 11:47 am (IST) Best Short Film Fiction- Maiyat

Best Film On Family Values- Happy Birthday

Best Direction- Pravash Ch Nivandan, Nagraj Manule

Best Cinematography- Eye Test, Don

Apr 13, 2018 11:46 am (IST) Best Investigative Film- 1984 When The Sun Did Not Rise

Best Animation Film- Fish Curry, Maachar Jhol

Special Jury Award: The Old Man, Monday

Apr 13, 2018 11:46 am (IST) Best Adventure Film: Ladakh Chale Rickshaw Waale. A film made in Bengal where a Rickshaw puller made his mind to travel from Kolkata to Ladakh on his rickshaw.

Apr 13, 2018 11:44 am (IST) The Announcement begins:

Non-Feature Films: Best Educational Film The Girls We Were and The Women We Are.

Apr 13, 2018 11:30 am (IST) In the 64th Nation Film Awards, Akshay Kumar bagged the Best Actor award for Rustom. Malayalam actress Surabhi Lakshmi won the Best Actress award for her role in Minnaminungu. This year Rajkummar Rao and Parvathy are touted to be the big winners.

Apr 13, 2018 11:28 am (IST) The central panel members are filmmakers Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Ranjit Das and Rajesh Mapuskar, playwright Tripurari Sharma and screenwriter Rumi Jaffery.

Apr 13, 2018 11:27 am (IST) Screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain (Parinda and Astitva) has been appointed head of the South I regional panel. Lyricist Mehboob, best known for his collaborations with AR Rahman, is the chairperson of the South II panel. Actress Gautami Tadimalla heads the North Panel and director Rahul Rawail, known for films such as Betaab and Arjun, heads the Western panel. Kannada director P Sheshadri chairs the Eastern panel.

Apr 13, 2018 11:25 am (IST) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has been appointed the chairperson of the central jury panel for the 65th National Film Awards. The government-appointed central panel comprises a chairperson and 10 members, which include the heads of five regional panels. Films are selected under various categories through a two-tier process that involves the regional and central panels.