65th National Film Awards LIVE: Sridevi Posthumously Awarded Best Actress; Vinod Khanna Honoured With Dada Saheb Phalke Award
News18.com | April 13, 2018, 12:48 PM IST
The 65th National Film Awards have been announced by the jury headed by renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. Amit V Masurkar's Newton has bagged the Best Hindi Film while Pankaj Tripathi has received a special mention for his performance. Ganesh Acharya has won the award for Best Choreography for the song Goli Tu Lath maar in Toilet Ek Prem Katha. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali has so far won in two categories- Best Action Direction and Special Effects. Sridevi has been posthumously awarded the Best Actress award for Mom. The 10-membered panel comprises the likes of Kannada director P Sheshadri, screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, actor Gautami Tadimalla and lyricist Mehboob among others. The Awards are administered by the government’s Directorate of Film Festivals.
Last year, the jury was headed by filmmaker Priyadarshan last year and Akshay Kumar had bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in Rustom while Malayalam actor Surabhi Lakshmi won the Best Actress award for Minnaminungu. The winners have been announced.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates.
Apr 13, 2018 12:48 pm (IST)
Taapsee Pannu, who starred in the National Award winning Telugu film Ghazi is extremely happy with the news. She said, "Elated with the news about Ghazi winning the Best Telugu film. This is the third time I have had the opportunity to be a part of a National Award Winning film. Even though I had a special appearance in the film, it was personally a very satisfying part for me as an actor. I’m ecstatic with the news about the film winning the National Award Honour."
Apr 13, 2018 12:46 pm (IST)
MOM director Ravi Udyawar expressed his joy on Sridevi's National Award Win. He said, " Wow, she deserves it. I’m really happy it’s a great news for me because it was our film. She had done a fabulous job. We all are missing her now."
Apr 13, 2018 12:43 pm (IST)
And the big award of the even, Best Feature Film goes to Assamese film Village Rockstar. Directed by Rima Das, the film revolves around the big dreams of a small girl. The 10-year-old Dhunu wishes to have own rock band. While there’s a steady support from a gang of boys and her widowed mother, there’s also heaps and bounds of societal restrictions.
Apr 13, 2018 12:41 pm (IST)
Nargis Dutt Award on National Integration: Dhappa
Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Vinod Khanna
Indira Gandhi Award For Best Debut Director: Pampally (Sinjar)
Apr 13, 2018 12:39 pm (IST)
Best Children's Film: Mhorkya
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Irada
Best Film on Social Issues:Aalorukkam
Best Popular Film: Baahubali: The Conclusion
Apr 13, 2018 12:32 pm (IST)
Best Actor: Ridhi Sen (Nagarkirtan)
Best Actress: Sridevi (MOM)
Best Director: Jayaraj (Bhayanakam)
Apr 13, 2018 12:31 pm (IST)
Best Playback Singer(Female): Sasha Trupati (Vaan)
Best Playback Singer (Male): Yesudas
Best Child Artist: Bhanita Das (Village Rockstars)
Apr 13, 2018 12:29 pm (IST)
Best Supporting Actor: Fahad Fazil (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)
Best Supoorting Actress: Divya Dutta (Irada)
Apr 13, 2018 12:25 pm (IST)
Best Original Screenplay:Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Best Adapted Screenplay: Bhayanakam
Best Cinematography: Bhayanakam
Apr 13, 2018 12:23 pm (IST)
Best Makeup Artist: Nagarkirtan, Ram Rajak
Best Costume: Nagarkirtan, Govinda Mandal
Best Production Design: Take Off, Santhosh Raman
Best Editing: Village Rockstar, Rima Das
Best Sound Design: Walking With The Wind, Sanath George and Justin Jose
Best Audiography: Village Rockstar, Mallika Das
Apr 13, 2018 12:19 pm (IST)
Best Background Score: AR Rahman, MOM
Best Lyrics: Muthuratna, March 22
Best Music Direction and Songs: AR Rahman, Katru Veliyidai
Apr 13, 2018 12:17 pm (IST)
Now it's time for the main categories:
Best Action Director: Abbas Ali Moghul (Baahubali-The Conclusion)
Best Choreography: Toilet-Ek Prem Katha (Gori tu lath maar) - Ganesh Acharya
Best Special Effects: Baahubali: The Conclusion
Special Mention: Nagarkirtan
Apr 13, 2018 12:12 pm (IST)
Best Bengali Film: Mayurakshi
Best Assamese Film: Ishu
Best Tamil Film: To Let
Best Telugu Film: Ghazi
Best Gujarati Film: Dhh
Apr 13, 2018 12:08 pm (IST)
Best Malayalam Film: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Best Kannada Film: Hebbettu Ramakka Best Hindi Film: Newton
Apr 13, 2018 12:03 pm (IST)
Best Regional Films
Best Ladhaki Film: Walking With The Wind
Best Jasari Film : Sinjar
Best Tulu Film: Paddayi
Best Odiya Film: Hello Arsi
Best Marathi Film: Kachcha Limbu
Apr 13, 2018 11:59 am (IST)
Special Mention Awards
Marathi Film- Morkhya
Oriya Film- Hello Mirror
Parvathy, Take Off
Pankaj Tripathi, Newton
Apr 13, 2018 11:52 am (IST)
Shekhar Kapoor takes the mic to announce the winners in 'Feature Film category.' Thanks other jury members for their effort. "It took me 12 years to make Masoom. It's extremely difficult to make regional cinema because funding is an issue."
Apr 13, 2018 11:49 am (IST)
Best Critic On Cinema Award goes to Giridhar Jha, Special Mention to Sunil Mishra
Apr 13, 2018 11:47 am (IST)
Best Short Film Fiction- Maiyat
Best Film On Family Values- Happy Birthday
Best Direction- Pravash Ch Nivandan, Nagraj Manule
Best Cinematography- Eye Test, Don
Apr 13, 2018 11:46 am (IST)
Best Investigative Film- 1984 When The Sun Did Not Rise
Best Animation Film- Fish Curry, Maachar Jhol
Special Jury Award: The Old Man, Monday
Apr 13, 2018 11:46 am (IST)
Best Adventure Film: Ladakh Chale Rickshaw Waale. A film made in Bengal where a Rickshaw puller made his mind to travel from Kolkata to Ladakh on his rickshaw.
Apr 13, 2018 11:45 am (IST)
Apr 13, 2018 11:44 am (IST)
The Announcement begins:
Non-Feature Films: Best Educational Film The Girls We Were and The Women We Are.
Apr 13, 2018 11:30 am (IST)
In the 64th Nation Film Awards, Akshay Kumar bagged the Best Actor award for Rustom. Malayalam actress Surabhi Lakshmi won the Best Actress award for her role in Minnaminungu. This year Rajkummar Rao and Parvathy are touted to be the big winners.
Apr 13, 2018 11:28 am (IST)
The central panel members are filmmakers Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Ranjit Das and Rajesh Mapuskar, playwright Tripurari Sharma and screenwriter Rumi Jaffery.
Apr 13, 2018 11:27 am (IST)
Screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain (Parinda and Astitva) has been appointed head of the South I regional panel. Lyricist Mehboob, best known for his collaborations with AR Rahman, is the chairperson of the South II panel. Actress Gautami Tadimalla heads the North Panel and director Rahul Rawail, known for films such as Betaab and Arjun, heads the Western panel. Kannada director P Sheshadri chairs the Eastern panel.
Apr 13, 2018 11:25 am (IST)
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has been appointed the chairperson of the central jury panel for the 65th National Film Awards. The government-appointed central panel comprises a chairperson and 10 members, which include the heads of five regional panels. Films are selected under various categories through a two-tier process that involves the regional and central panels.
Apr 13, 2018 11:22 am (IST)
The 65th National Film Awards are all set to be announced today. The awards will be handed out on May 3. The Directorate of Film Festivals presents its annual National Film Awards to honour the best films of Indian Cinema. The 65th edition will honour the films released in 2017.