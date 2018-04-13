English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
65th National Film Awards: Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Masurkar Elated Over Newton's Big Win
The film was also selected as India's official entry in the Best Foreign Language Film category for Oscars 2018, but didn't make it to the final shortlist.
Image: Youtube/ A still from Newton
At the 65th National Awards, Amit V Masurkar’s Newton won the Best Hindi Film, while Pankaj Tripathi was conferred with a Special Mention for his performance as a cynical CRPF commandant Aatma Singh.
In an interaction with News18.com, Pankaj Tripathi shared that he burst into tears when he was informed about his big win. “I cried when I received the news. I didn’t have my phone with me and Saurabh Shukla informed me about it. I had no idea I was even in contention.”
“I asked him again and again if the news is true so that I could speak to my parents. It feels great when your work gets honoured. I’m not in the state to give correct answers but I’m really happy for the win. It’s a special victory,” he said.
Jury chairperson and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur said that the main character would not have been as strong without the support of Pankaj's character.
Filmmaker Amit also expressed his elation and hoped that this win will create a bigger space for relevant political cinema in today’s time. “I want to thank the jury for awarding Newton the National Award for Best Hindi Film. I hope this award and the film’s commercial success creates a bigger space for relevant political cinema.”
“This wouldn’t have been possible without an incredible cast, crew and the love and support from the people of Chhatisgarh where we shot the film,” he added.
Produced by Manish Mundra and starring Rajkummar Rao, the film revolves around a young government clerk, who is sent on election duty to a Maoist-controlled town. The backdrop might be election voting, but the film doesn’t confine itself to it and pans through various other elements of the current political and social scenario of the country – dowry, child marriage, and corruption among other things.
The film was also selected as India's official entry in the Best Foreign Language Film category for Oscars 2018, but didn't make it to the final shortlist.
Also Watch
In an interaction with News18.com, Pankaj Tripathi shared that he burst into tears when he was informed about his big win. “I cried when I received the news. I didn’t have my phone with me and Saurabh Shukla informed me about it. I had no idea I was even in contention.”
“I asked him again and again if the news is true so that I could speak to my parents. It feels great when your work gets honoured. I’m not in the state to give correct answers but I’m really happy for the win. It’s a special victory,” he said.
Jury chairperson and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur said that the main character would not have been as strong without the support of Pankaj's character.
Filmmaker Amit also expressed his elation and hoped that this win will create a bigger space for relevant political cinema in today’s time. “I want to thank the jury for awarding Newton the National Award for Best Hindi Film. I hope this award and the film’s commercial success creates a bigger space for relevant political cinema.”
“This wouldn’t have been possible without an incredible cast, crew and the love and support from the people of Chhatisgarh where we shot the film,” he added.
Produced by Manish Mundra and starring Rajkummar Rao, the film revolves around a young government clerk, who is sent on election duty to a Maoist-controlled town. The backdrop might be election voting, but the film doesn’t confine itself to it and pans through various other elements of the current political and social scenario of the country – dowry, child marriage, and corruption among other things.
The film was also selected as India's official entry in the Best Foreign Language Film category for Oscars 2018, but didn't make it to the final shortlist.
Also Watch
-
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
-
Wednesday 11 April , 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Wednesday 11 April , 2018 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|17
|9
|12
|38
|1
|Australia
|64
|48
|50
|162
|2
|England
|29
|33
|32
|94
|4
|Canada
|13
|30
|20
|63
|5
|South Africa
|11
|10
|12
|33
|6
|New Zealand
|10
|12
|10
|32
|7
|Scotland
|8
|13
|18
|39
|8
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|3
|12
|9
|Wales
|7
|10
|12
|29
|10
|Nigeria
|6
|5
|4
|15
|11
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|9
|19
|12
|Jamaica
|4
|6
|5
|15
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Singapore
|2
|1
|1
|4
|15
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|17
|Uganda
|2
|0
|2
|4
|18
|Kenya
|1
|3
|4
|8
|19
|Bahamas
|1
|2
|0
|3
|19
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|21
|Northern Ireland
|1
|1
|3
|5
|22
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|23
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|27
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|28
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|31
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|32
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- What is Blockchain? The Technology Behind Bitcoin Explained
- CWG 2018: Tejaswini Sawant Wins Gold, Shatters Games Record
- 65th National Film Awards: Complete List of Winners
- After Nokia 5233 Tragedy, Here’s a List of Old Nokia Feature Phones You Shouldn’t Buy
- 65th National Film Awards: Complete List of Winners