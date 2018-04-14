Rajkummar Rao Should Have Won National Award For Best Actor, Says Newton Director Amit V Masurkar

Newton director Amit V Masurkar on Friday said Rajkummar Rao deserved to win a National Award for best actor. Rao played the title role of a green-horn government clerk who perseveres to conduct fair, free elections Masurkar's dark comedy on Indian democracy.Newton was named the best Hindi film and a special mention was given to its actor Pankaj Tripathi.The filmmaker said Rajkummar, who already has a best actor National Award to his credit for Shahid, should have been recognised for the work he has done in the year gone by."I definitely feel Rajkummar should have been awarded, he has done a brilliant job not only in 'Newton' but others films like in 'Trapped', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', he has done lot of good work this year (2017). And it would have been great if he would have got some award."(But) I don't think he holds such expectations. He is someone who does his work and moves on. He has worked on four-five films after 'Newton'," Masurkar said.Actor Riddhi Sen was named the best actor for his performance in Bengali film Nagarkirtan at the 65th National Film Awards, that were announced on Friday.He said Rajkummar is elated over how 'Newton' performed at the awards, saying "He is a very positive person. He has won National award before. For us, it is the first time."