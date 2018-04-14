English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajkummar Rao Should Have Won National Award For Best Actor, Says Newton Director Amit V Masurkar
"Newton" was named the best Hindi film and a special mention was given to its actor Pankaj Tripathi.
Image: Instagram/ Rajkummar Rao
Newton director Amit V Masurkar on Friday said Rajkummar Rao deserved to win a National Award for best actor. Rao played the title role of a green-horn government clerk who perseveres to conduct fair, free elections Masurkar's dark comedy on Indian democracy.
Newton was named the best Hindi film and a special mention was given to its actor Pankaj Tripathi.
The filmmaker said Rajkummar, who already has a best actor National Award to his credit for Shahid, should have been recognised for the work he has done in the year gone by.
"I definitely feel Rajkummar should have been awarded, he has done a brilliant job not only in 'Newton' but others films like in 'Trapped', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', he has done lot of good work this year (2017). And it would have been great if he would have got some award.
"(But) I don't think he holds such expectations. He is someone who does his work and moves on. He has worked on four-five films after 'Newton'," Masurkar said.
Actor Riddhi Sen was named the best actor for his performance in Bengali film Nagarkirtan at the 65th National Film Awards, that were announced on Friday.
He said Rajkummar is elated over how 'Newton' performed at the awards, saying "He is a very positive person. He has won National award before. For us, it is the first time."
Also Watch
Newton was named the best Hindi film and a special mention was given to its actor Pankaj Tripathi.
The filmmaker said Rajkummar, who already has a best actor National Award to his credit for Shahid, should have been recognised for the work he has done in the year gone by.
"I definitely feel Rajkummar should have been awarded, he has done a brilliant job not only in 'Newton' but others films like in 'Trapped', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', he has done lot of good work this year (2017). And it would have been great if he would have got some award.
"(But) I don't think he holds such expectations. He is someone who does his work and moves on. He has worked on four-five films after 'Newton'," Masurkar said.
Actor Riddhi Sen was named the best actor for his performance in Bengali film Nagarkirtan at the 65th National Film Awards, that were announced on Friday.
He said Rajkummar is elated over how 'Newton' performed at the awards, saying "He is a very positive person. He has won National award before. For us, it is the first time."
Also Watch
-
October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
Friday 13 April , 2018 Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
Friday 13 April , 2018 Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Friday 13 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|20
|13
|14
|47
|1
|Australia
|69
|52
|55
|176
|2
|England
|37
|36
|37
|110
|4
|Canada
|14
|36
|26
|76
|5
|South Africa
|13
|11
|12
|36
|6
|New Zealand
|12
|15
|12
|39
|7
|Scotland
|9
|13
|19
|41
|8
|Nigeria
|8
|6
|6
|20
|9
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|10
|Wales
|7
|10
|14
|31
|11
|Jamaica
|6
|9
|9
|24
|12
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|10
|20
|13
|Singapore
|3
|1
|1
|5
|14
|Uganda
|3
|0
|2
|5
|15
|Kenya
|2
|5
|6
|13
|16
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|17
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|4
|4
|9
|20
|Bahamas
|1
|2
|0
|3
|20
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|22
|Fiji
|1
|0
|2
|3
|23
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Namibia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|27
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|28
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|29
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|29
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|29
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|32
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|33
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|34
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Delhi Retailers Skim Xiaomi Smartphone Buyers: Report
- Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
- After October Gets Rave Reviews, Varun Dhawan Says Dan Is Within All Of Us
- 'I AM HINDUSTAN, I AM ASHAMED': Celebrities Unite In Outrage Over Kathua Rape Case, See Images
- 3.24 Million Records Were Compromised in India in 2017: Gemalto Study