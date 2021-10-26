67 National Film Awards: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Congratulates Rajinikanth, Others

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for superstar Rajinikanth after he was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema’s highest honour, on Monday. The actor was given the award by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during the 67 National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has also congratulated him and other film personalities from the South who won the awards. Stalin has called Rajinikanth, “The Sun of the cinema world”.

In a tweet, CM Stalin wished Rajinikanth to win many international awards and take Tamil cinema to the next level.

In another tweet, Stalin congratulated other National Award Winners, including actor Dhanush, producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, and director Vetrimaaran, music composer Imman, actor Vijay Sethupathi, actor-director Parthiepan, and Child Actor Naga Vishal.

The 67th National Film Awards ceremony was organized to confer awards to the winners for their films released in 2019. The mega event was scheduled to be held in May last year. However, it was postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. The winners were announced on March 22. The National Film Awards are India’s most prestigious film awards recognizing excellence in cinematic achievements.

A total of 15 films from south India won top honours in various popular categories, including non-feature films.

South actor Dhanush received National Award for Best Actor for his work in Asuran. The movie has also been named the Best Tamil film. On the other hand, Jersey won the award for being the Best Film in the Telugu language.

Young actor Naga Vishal won the Best Child Artist for his work in ‘KD Engira Karuppudurai’. ‘Oththa Seruppu Size 7’ bagged two awards — Special Jury Awards and Best Audiography. Music composer D Imman was awarded Best Music Direction award for his score for superstar Ajith’s blockbuster film ‘Viswasam’.

