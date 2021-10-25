67th National Film Awards: 15 South Indian Films To Bag Awards Today

The 67th National Film Awards ceremony will be held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi today. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be distributing the awards to all the winners at a ceremony which will begin from 11 am today. The winners were announced at the National Media Centre, in Delhi on March 22.

The 67th National Film Awards ceremony will be held to confer awards to the winners for their films released in 2019. This event was supposed to be held in May last year. However, it was delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

The National Film Awards are India’s most prestigious film awards recognizing excellence in cinematic achievements.

Veteran actor Rajinikanth will be awarded Dada Saheb Phalke award, India’s highest film honour.

Telugu-language action-drama Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu will be given two National Film Awards, including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography.

A total of 15 films from south India have won top honours in various popular categories, including non-feature films. They all will be given awards today.

Director Priyadarshan and Mohanlal’s film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham has won three awards – Best Feature Film, Special effects (Siddharth Priyadarshan) and costumes (Sujith Sudhakaran and V Sai).

South actor Dhanush has also bagged National Award for Best Actor for his work in Asuran. The movie has also been named the Best Tamil film.

Young actor Naga Vishal won the Best Child Artist for his work in KD Engira Karuppudurai. Oththa Seruppu Size 7 has won two awards, including Special Jury Awards and Best Audiography.

Music composer D Imman will be awarded with Best Music Direction award for his score for superstar Ajith’s blockbuster film Viswasam.

Jersey has been awarded Best Film in the Telugu language.

