  68th National Film Awards 2022 Live Updates: Asha Parekh Accepts Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Suriya and Ajay Devgn Get Best Actor

Live now

Auto Refresh

68th National Film Awards 2022 Live Updates: Asha Parekh Accepts Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Suriya and Ajay Devgn Get Best Actor

68th National Awards: The winners of the 68th National Film Awards are being awarded in Delhi today. Check who won the top honours in Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director at the prestigious National Film Awards.

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: September 30, 2022, 16:22 IST

Delhi, India

68th National Film Awards 2022: Asha Parekh and Ajay Devgn at 68th National Film Awards. Check Full List Here. (Images: PTI)

68th National Film Awards 2022 Live Updates: The National Film Awards ceremony is being held in New Delhi today. The winners were announced in July. President Droupadi Murmu is presenting the awards. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2020 is being given to legendary actress Asha Parekh for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema. The best Feature Film award will be given to Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. Hindi film Read More

Key Events

Sep 30, 2022 22:57 IST

68th National Film Awards: See Pics of all the Winners Here

Take a look at the top awards handed out by President Droupadi Murmu at the 68th National Film Awards.

Click to see pics: 68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn, Suriya, Asha Parekh, Jyothika, Others Receive Top Honours

Sep 30, 2022 22:48 IST

68th National Film Awards: Suriya at the ceremony

68th National Film Awards: Suriya at the ceremony
Suriya accepts the Best Actor award from President Droupadi Murmu. (Image: PTI)
Sep 30, 2022 21:57 IST

68th National Film Awards: Full list of winners

President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards to all the winners, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2020 to actress Asha Parekh.

Click to read: https://www.news18.com/news/movies/68th-national-film-awards-full-list-of-winners-asha-parekh-wins-dadasaheb-phalke-6075217.html

Sep 30, 2022 21:30 IST

68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn shares photo with Suriya

Ajay Devgn shares a photo with fellow Best Actor Award winner Suriya.

Sep 30, 2022 21:18 IST

68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn accepts best actor award for Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn gets best actor award for Tanhaji.

Sep 30, 2022 20:10 IST

68th National Film Awards: Suriya wins Best Actor

Suriya accepts Best Actor Award for Tamil Film Soorarai Pottru at 68th National Film Awards in New Delhi.

Sep 30, 2022 19:26 IST

68th National Film Awards: Asha Parekh accepts Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Asha Parekh accepts the Dadasaheb Phalke Award given in recognition of her cinematic excellence. Looking elegant in a yellow saree, the veteran actress accepted the award and thanked everyone for the honour. “I’m grateful that the recognition comes to me just one day before my 80th birthday,” she said.

68th National Film Awards: Asha Parekh accepts Dadasaheb Phalke Award
I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, President Droupadi Murmu with Asha Parekh.
Sep 30, 2022 19:15 IST

68th National Film Awards: Best Actor award winners Ajay Devgn and Suriya

Best Actor award winners Ajay Devgn and Suriya at the National film awards. Ajay Devgn clapped while Suriya recorded the moment when wife Jyothika went up too accept the best feature film award for Soorarai Pottru.

68th National Film Awards: Best Actor award winners Ajay Devgn and Suriya

Sep 30, 2022 19:12 IST

68th National Film Awards: Best Feature Film Soorarai Pottru

Jyothika as the producer and director Sudha Kongara accepted the Best Feature Film award for the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

Sep 30, 2022 19:03 IST

68th National Film Awards: Tanhaji gets Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award

Director om Raut accepted the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay Devgn also received the award as the film’s producer.

Sep 30, 2022 18:59 IST

68th National Film Awards: Best Direction Award to Late Sachidanandan KR

The Best Direction award was given to late filmmaker Sachidanandan KR for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam). His wife accepted the award.

Sep 30, 2022 18:57 IST

68th National Film Awards: Best Actress Award to Aparrna Balamurali

Tamil film Soorarai Pottru has won several National Awards this year. It’s lead actress Aparrna Balamurali accepted the Best Actress award at the 68th National Film Award ceremony.

Sep 30, 2022 18:55 IST

68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn and Suriya accept best actor awards

Amid loud applause and whistles, actors Ajay Devgn and Suriya accepted the award for Best Actor for their films Tanhaji and Soorarai Pottru, respectively.

Sep 30, 2022 18:53 IST

68th National Film Awards: Biju Menon accepts Best Supporting Actor award

The Best Supporting Actor award was given to Biju Menon for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam).

Sep 30, 2022 18:51 IST

68th National Film Awards: Best Supporting Actress award to Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli

Best Supporting Actress award given to Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli for Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil).

Sep 30, 2022 18:50 IST

68th National Film Awards: Best Child Artist award given to 3 children

Best Child Artist award was given to three kids – Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Tak-Tak (Marathi) and Akanksha Pingle and Divyesh Indulkar for Sumi.

Sep 30, 2022 18:47 IST

68th National Film Awards: Best Male Playback Singer

Best Male Playback Singer award given to Rahul Deshpande for Marathi film Mi Vasantrao.

Sep 30, 2022 18:46 IST

68th National Film Awards: Nanchamma wins Best Female Playback Singer

Amid a thunderous applause and standing ovation, the Best Female Playback Singer award was given to Nanchamma for the Malayalam film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Sep 30, 2022 18:42 IST

68th National Film Awards: Best Cinematography award to Avijatrik

Supratim Dhol won the Best Cinematography award for the Bengali film Avijatrik.

Sep 30, 2022 18:39 IST

68th National Film Awards: Best Screenplay Award to Soorarai Pottru

Shalini Ushadevi and Sudha Kongara receive Best Screenplay Award for Soorarai Pottru.

Read more

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ will be given the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Ajay Devgn and Suriya will get the Best Actor awards for films Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Soorarai Pottru, respectively.

Aparna Balamurali will get Best Actress Award for Soorarai Pottru. Sachidanandan KR will get Best Director Award for Malayalam Film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Marathi Film Sumi will get an award for Best Children’s Film. Manoj Muntashir will awarded with Best Lyrics for the Hindi Film Saina.

Dangi language non-feature film Testimony of Ana will be given an award for Best Non-Feature Film. Marathi Film Funeral will be awarded Best Film on Social Issues.

Rahul Deshpande will get the Best Male Playback Singer award for the Marathi film Mi Vasantrao and Nanchamma will get award for Best Female Playback Singer for Malayalam film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Kannada film Taledanda will be given the Best Film on Environment Conservation and Preservation award. Supratim Bhol will get the Best Cinematography award for Bengali film Avijatrik.



