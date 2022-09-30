68th National Film Awards 2022 Live Updates: Asha Parekh Accepts Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Suriya and Ajay Devgn Get Best Actor

68th National Film Awards 2022 Live Updates: The National Film Awards ceremony is being held in New Delhi today. The winners were announced in July. President Droupadi Murmu is presenting the awards. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2020 is being given to legendary actress Asha Parekh for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema. The best Feature Film award will be given to Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. Hindi film Read More