68th National Film Awards: Soorarai Pottru Wins Best Film; Suriya, Ajay Devgn Share Best Actor Honour

68th National Awards Winners: On Friday, the winners of the 68th National Awards for movies released in the year 2020 were announced. Tamil film Soorarai Pottru emerged as the biggest winner of the evening with the film winning Best Actor for Suriya, Best Actress for Aparrna Balamurali, and Best Film. Suriya shares the Best Actor award with Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film also won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

The year 2020 changed the course of cinema owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. With theatres under lockdown, several filmmakers shifted gears and released their original theatrical releases on OTT. Despite the change in medium, there were some critically acclaimed releases that year. The year also put regional content in the spotlight, with Suriya’s Soorai Pottru and P Virumaandi’s directorial debut Ka Pae Ranasingham winning hearts across the country.

68th National Awards Winners Complete List:

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Actress: Aparrna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)

Best Child Artist:

Best Direction: Sachidanandan KR for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)

Best Original Screenplay:

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Best Dialogue Writing:

Best Supporting Actress:

Best Supporting Actor:

Best Film on Social Issues:

Best Female Playback Singer:

Best Male Playback Singer:

Special Mention in Feature Film category:

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director:

Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration:

Best Choreography:

Best Special Effects:

Best Hindi Film:

Best Bengali Film:

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

Best Assamese Film:

Best Malayalam Film:

Best Punjabi Film:

Best Paniya Film:

Best Mishing Film:

Best Khasi Film:

Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

Best Dimasa Film: Semkhor

Best Tulu Film: Jeetige

Best Marathi Film:

Best Manipuri Film:

Best Konkani Film:

Best Kannada Film:

Best Music Direction:

Best Background Music:

Best Makeup Artist:

Best Production Design:

Best Editing:

Feature Films Special Mentions: Aimee Baruah for Semkhor (Dimasa), director Kavya Prakash for Vaanku (Malayalam), actor Siddharth Menon for June (Marathi), Kishore Kadam for Avwanchhit and Godakaath (Marathi), child artist Varun Buddhadev for Toolsidas Junior.

Non-feature Films Category

Best Film on Family Values: Kumkumarchan (Marathi)

Best Short Fiction Film: Kachichinithu (Karbi)

Special Jury Award: Admitted

Best Investigation Film: The Saviour: Brig Pritam Singh (Pinjabi)

Best Exploration Film: Wheeling the Ball

Best Educational Film: Dreaming of Words (Malayalam)

Best Film on Social Issue — Shared by: Justice Delayed but Delivered and Three Sisters (Bengali)

Best Environmental Film: Manah Aru Manuh (Assamese)

Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges

Best Arts and Cultural Film: Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar (Kannada)

Best Biographical Film: Pabung Syam (Manipuri)

Best Ethnographic Film: Mandal ke Bol

Best Debut non-feature film of a Director: Pariah (Marathi and Hindi) by Vishesh Iyer

Best Non-Feature Film: Testimony of Ana

Best Science and Technology Film: On the Brink season 2 – Bats

Best Narration: Shobha Tharoor Sreenivasan for Rhapsody of Rains — Monsoons of Kerala

Best Audiography: Ajit Singh Rathore, Pearl of the Desert.

Best Editing: Anadi Athaley, Borderlands

Best Music Direction: Vishal Bhardwaj, 1232 KMS: Marenge Toh Wahi Jaakar

Best on Location Sound Recordist: Sandip Bhati & Pradeep Lekhwar, Jadui Jangal

Best Cinematography: Nikhil S Praveen, Shabdikkunna Kalappa (Malayalam)

Best Direction: RV Ramani, Oh That’s Bhanu

Best Film Critic: No award this year

Most Film-friendly State: Madhya Pradesh

Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss, by Kishwar Desai

Congratulations to all the winners!

