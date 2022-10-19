69 Villagers From Kerala’s Kasaragod Take Bus To Watch Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Together

Director Rishab Shetty’s larger-than-life film Kantara has wreaked havoc in the theatres. Kantara is currently running successfully in the theatres breaking all box office records. This Kannada-language action thriller has made waves with its perfect depiction of the ancient traditions and folklore in the Tulunadu region of Karnataka. People have been flocking to the theatres to watch the visual spectacle that has surpassed the box office records of Rocketry, GodFather, and Vikram.

Amid all this, a piece of intriguing news has currently grabbed the limelight. Not only the cities, but the fame of Kantara seems to have reached the nook and corners of villages as well. It has been reported that a total of 69 people from the Kuntamukkala village of the Kasargod region of Kerala went together to watch Rishab Shetty’s masterpiece in the theatres.

This excited bunch of villagers are reported to have boarded the same bus to watch Kantara at the nearest theatre at Kasargod. This shocking revelation is proof that Kantara is slowly but surely winning the hearts of a large population.

Besides directing the film, Rishab has also acted in Kantara. Other actors in the film include Saprthami Gowda, Manasi Sudhir, Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, and Deepak Rai in titular roles. Kantara is produced under the banners of Homable Films.

This action-thriller tells the tale of the conflict between man and nature. Age-old cultures like Bhoota Kola, Yakshaganaa, and Kambala are also widely discussed in the movie. Kantara, which was released on September 30, has been re-released in Hindi on October 14, due to which this widely-loved movie is further gaining traction in the movie halls.

Kantara’s surging rage does not stop here. Earlier, a painter named Vilas Nayak took the Internet by storm after he drew an amazing artistic illustration of director Rishab Shetty’s divine art form in the film. Watch the art and the artist here:

Kantara has also received heaps of praise from many South superstars like Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dhanush, and Kicccha Sudeep.

