7.4-Foot-Tall Statue of Puneeth Rajkumar Unveiled in Vijaynagar's Hospet

A 7.4-foot statue of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar was unveiled recently at Vijaynagar’s Hospet. On the occasion, Puneeth’s wife Ashwini and his brother Raghavendra Rajkumar were also present. Thousands of fans witnessed the unprecedented moment and celebrated it as a festival.

On October 29, 2021, the actor died in a Bengaluru hospital after suffering a heart attack. The news of Puneeth’s demise left the fans and colleagues shocked and grief-stricken. He was 46. Reportedly, the actor was working out in a gym when he suffered a cardiac arrest; he was immediately rushed to Vikram Hospital in an “unresponsive” condition.

About Puneeth Rajkumar, a superstar in the Kannada film industry

The son of legendary actor Rajkumar, he was best known to fans as Power Star and Appu — his 2002 film in which he played his first lead role. Shiva Rajkumar, Puneeth’s older brother, is also a hugely popular actor in the Kannada industry.

Starting his career as a child star, Puneet was just six-months-old when he was cast in the 1976 films Premada Kanike and Aarathi. In addition to Appu, Puneet delivered many hits in his cinematic career, including Mourya, Arasu, Raam, and Anjani Putra, to name a few. Puneet was also admired by his fans for his singing and dance skills.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s highly-anticipated film, James, was released in theatres on March 17 this year Puneeth’s birth anniversary received a massive reception in the theatres. The last release of the actor is said to be the biggest release of his career. The film garnered marvellous responses from the masses, as fans were thrilled as well as emotional to see their favourite actor one last time on the big screen.

Puneeth Rajkumar is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and has two children.

