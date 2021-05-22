7 Amazing Family Dramas to Watch if You Love This Is Us

The popular family drama This Is Us starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K Brown, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz will be ending with season 6. For five seasons, fans have watched the Pearson family navigate death, separations, sibling rivalry, racism, heartbreak and so many things. To commemorate the show, let us take a look at some excellent family dramas that have been as popular among fans as This Is Us:

One Day at a Time

One Day at a Time is a modern adaptation of Norman Lear’s 1975 series of the same name. The series, which stars Rita Moreno, Justina Machado and Isabella Gomez is a story of a single mother, an army vet, trying to raise her two children, with the help of her overbearing yet charming Cuban mother. One Day at a Time addresses a wide range of issues, including racism, forced expulsion, PTSD, alcoholism, sexism among others. The sitcom also has a major LGBTQ+ storyline which makes it the perfect family show to watch.

Modern Family

A hilarious sitcom that ran for 11 long years, Modern Family is the story of three families navigating life in unique settings. As the title suggests, the show breaks down the stereotypical notion of family and does not shy away from showing how dysfunctional a unit can get. We see a gay couple raising their daughter a little later in life, a boy growing up with his step-father and a couple trying to keep up with their growing children.

Parenthood

Parenthood is a family show which is very close to This is Us, tonally. We see different generations of the Braverman family navigate their daily lives. We watch them struggle in their marriages, deal with their identities, fall in love, navigate jobs and just go through hard times together. Parenthood is a heartwarming show which you will love if you are fond of This is Us.

Queen Sugar

Created by Ava Duvernay, Queen Sugar is an excellent family show about three estranged siblings who come together in the face of tragedy. When their father suddenly dies, a journalist, a mother of an NBA player and a formerly incarcerated man find out that they have been left a 800-acre sugar field in Louisiana. Queen Sugar has a mostly-Black cast and it is very rooted in the African-American reality.

Succession

Succession is very different from the ones in the list. When the owner of the biggest media and entertainment company in the world steps down, his children scramble on to take his place. A really good satire of a powerful and dysfunctional family, Succession makes for an extremely entertaining watch. It is also amazing to watch how Kiernan Culkin has grown up and we still think of him as the little kid from Father of the Bride.

The Fosters

The Fosters is truly a revolutionary show. A lesbian couple Stef Foster and her partner Lena Adams raise a mix of their biological, adoptive and foster children in the quiet San Diego Mission Bay suburb. The Fosters is the story of how each member of the family goes through different challenges and how they come together to overcome them. It is good quality television.

Party of Five

Party of Five is the original 90s Family Drama. When their parents die suddenly of a car accident, a family if five siblings find their lives turned upside down. By default, the older brother steps in to fill his parents’ shoes. He has to work hard to make ends meet and his own dreams and aspirations take a back-seat. The show also deals with important issues like alcoholism and domestic abuse.

