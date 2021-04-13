7 Bigg Boss Participants Who Did Not Win the Show but Are Making a Noise in the Industry

Time and again, Indian reality shows have given us participants that we remember long after the show ends. Some of them shoot to instant fame after their stint, others are forgotten. Bigg Boss is one such dramatic show that has often stirred controversies but helped its participants carve their own niche. Today, we take a look at all those participants who did not end up winning the title but are one of the most talked-about names in the entertainment industry.

Amit Sadh appeared in the very first season of the reality show in 2007. Prior to that, he starred in the teen drama Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr but his big break in Bollywood came after his stint in Bigg Boss. He made his Bollywood debut with Phoonk 2 (2010) and went on to bag roles in films like Kai Po Che, Guddu Rangeela and Sarkar 3.

Priyank Sharma appeared in the 11th season of Bigg Boss in 2017. He had already established himself as the television and social media heartthrob with his stints in Splitsvilla and Roadies but he bagged an Ekta Kapoor project after Bigg Boss. He was approached for the 2019 series Puncch Beat that streamed on ALT Balaji. Sharma also featured in singer-rapper Badshah’s music video Buzz.

Hina Khan was already a popular face on the small screen but her stint in Bigg Boss 11 amplified her success and gave her career a new turn. Although not the winner, she was one of the most loved and talked about participants in the house. After the show ended, she bagged a couple of more roles in television series and made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. The actress has even admitted several times that Bigg Boss helped her change her image as an actress.

Nora Fatehi has established herself as one of the leading dancers in Bollywood and Bigg Boss had a huge part in helping her reach where she is today. She had appeared in Bigg Boss season 9 where she enthralled everyone with her belly dance moves.

Sunny Leone had already made a name for herself before appearing in Bigg Boss but her induction in Bollywood happened only after she appeared in the reality show. Leone had participated in Bigg Boss 5 in 2011 and soon after the show ended, she made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Jism 2. Since then she has done several films, starred in music videos, item numbers and commercials. She also judged the reality show MTV Splitsvilla and is currently one of the popular faces in Bollywood.

Shehnaaz had started her acting and modelling career with music videos and films, including the 2015 music video Shiv Di Kitaab and the 2017 Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. But her appearance on national television happened with Bigg Boss 13 after which she shot to instant fame. She is currently one of the most talked-about celebrities and enjoys an Instagram following of over 7 million. The actress is now all set to release her upcoming film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh.

Asim Riaz had ventured into the world of modelling before participating in Bigg Boss season 13. Post his Bigg Boss stint, he appeared in several music videos including Gourov Dasgupta’s Saiyyonee which also had Shivaleeka. A couple of months back ‘most googled star Asim’ was trending on Twitter, taking the model’s popularity a notch above.

