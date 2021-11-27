7 Blockbuster Films That Actor Rajasekhar Had The Opportunity To Act in, But He Refused

Veteran Tollywood actor Dr Rajasekhar once used to be one of the busiest stars in the industry. All his films were well-received at the box office. Critics and the audience used to give an overwhelming response to his films. All the top directors in Telugu and Tamil cinema have worked with the actor.

The versatile actor has acted in more than eighty films in a career spanning more than thirty years. But with several notable films that he was working in, Rajasekhar also missed some remarkable movies by notable directors when he was at his career peaks.

The films naturally went into the hands of other actors, including Nandamuri Balakrishna and megastar Chiranjeevi and became sensational hits at the box office.

Here’s a list of the films:

Gentlemen (1993)

Many are not aware that director Shankar had initially thought of Rajasekhar as the hero for his debut film Gentlemen. But unfortunately, Rajasekhar refused the offer and the film went to Arjun and became a blockbuster hit.

Tagore (2003)

Directed by V.V. Vinayak, the film was first offered to Rajasekhar but owing to a busy schedule, he refused it and the role went to megastar Chiranjeevi and proved to be a milestone in his career and commercial success.

Lakshmi Narasimha (2004)

The action drama helmed by Jayanth C. Paranjee became a mass hit at the box office. The makers were supposed to cast Rajasekhar in the lead but went into the hands of Nandamuri Balakrishna for the same reason.

Chanti (1992)

Rajasekhar was also expected to star in Chanti. However, he missed the film and the makers selected Daggubati Venkatesh for the film, which turned his career around.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri (2017)

Directed by Teja, the film was a huge success. When Teja first approached Rajasekhar and told him the story, the actor suggested some changes. However, Teja wasn’t convinced of the changes and decided to cast Rana Daggubati as the hero.

Hanuman Junction (2001)

Mohan Raja’s directorial starring Arjun Sarja and Jagapathi Babu was well-received. However, originally, Mohanbabu and Rajasekhar were selected for the film but they both missed the chance as they were busy with their respective projects.

Kapatadhaari (2021)

The recently released thriller film Kapatadhaari helmed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy is an engaging film. Rajasekhar refused the offer which went to actor Sumanth.

