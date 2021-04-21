7 Films and TV Series That are Book Adaptations

Adapting books into films or shows requires intricate skill as the result will inadvertently be compared with the source material. Apart from doing justice to the said literary form, the filmmakers also have to ensure that they please both the cinephiles and the book worms. We curate a list of shows and films released in recent times that are adapted from bestselling books.

The Final Call tells the story of a pilot who decides to end his life by suicide, putting the lives of his passengers in danger. As the series unfolds, we see the efforts of Airline officer Kiran Mirza along with the ATS team into saving the passengers. It is based on Priya Kumar’s 2015 novel I Will Go With You: The Flight Of A Lifetime. The series is directed by Vijay Lalwani and stars Arjun Rampal, Neeraj Kabi and Javed Jaffrey.

Greta Gerwig’s Little Woman is the seventh film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel of the same name. The film has an ensemble cast of Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Bob Odenkirk, among others. The adaptation was hailed by critics and the film bagged six Academy Award nominations, including one win for costume design.

Afsos is a mini-series that follows a suicidal man. Several unsuccessful attempts later, he finally hires a professional to kill him. This dark comedy directed by Anubhuti Kashyap is based on the Bengali book Golper Goru Chaande by Kalponik Bandopadhyay. The series stars Gulshan Devaiah, Sulagna Panigrahi, Anjali Patil and Heeba Shah.

Chakravyuh revolves around inspector Virkar who is tasked with uncovering a group of youngsters who use social media and the dark web to blackmail and murder college students across Mumbai. Inspector Virkar along with his associate Richard and psychologist Naina has to stop the murderer who always seems to be a step ahead of them. This thriller series is based on the book Anti Social Network by Piyush Jha.

Mira Nair’s television series A Suitable Boy is based on Vikram Seth’s 1993 novel of the same name. Set in 1951, it tells the story of four families in the backdrop of a post-independence India. The series has an ensemble cast of Tanya Maniktala, Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Rasika Dugal, Mahira Kakkar, Ram Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Varma among others.

The series explores the themes of stalking and follows a woman Rivanah Bannerjee, who is secretly followed by a stranger who keeps an eye on her every move. This thriller is produced by Applause Entertainment and is based on the Trilogy book series titled, The Stranger by Novoneel Chakraborty.

The White Tiger directed by Ramin Bahrani is based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name. It follows a poor villager who uses his wit to escape poverty. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav and has been nominated for the Academy Award in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. Adarsh also won the Snow Leopard Rising Star in the Asian World Film Festival for his portrayal of the ambitious Balram Halwai.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here