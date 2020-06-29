7 Films Including Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Bhuj and Big Bull To Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

With theaters closed due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, several Bollywood filmmakers are opting to release their movies directly on OTT platforms. The latest films to join the digital bandwagon are Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, Big Bull, Del Bechara, Loot Case and Khuda Haafiz.

All films will have their global premeire on Disney+ Hotstar between July to October. The announcement was made during a virtual press conference called 'Bollywood ki home delivery' with Uday Shankar - President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India along with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's film Dil Bechara is the first to release on the app. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film also stars Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role. It's a remake of Hollywood film The Fault in Their Stars.

Laxmmi Bomb is the official Hindi remake of hit Tamil film Kanchana. It is being directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also directed and starred in the original movie. The plot revolves around a man who is afraid of all things supernatural, but through a twist of fate, he is forced to confront his fear as his body gets possessed by the spirit of Laxmmi. Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar will be teaming up for the second time after Good Newwz.

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. In the film, Devgn will be playing the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Sadak 2, which marks Mahesh Bhatt’s comeback as a director after 21 years, will see Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Jishu Sengupta in lead roles. The movie also features Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, who were part of the 1991 hit romantic-thriller.

Meanwhile, Big Bull, starring Abhishek Bachchan, is said to be inspired by the Harshad Mehta securities scam of 1992. The first poster of Big Bull was released in February earlier this year and introduced him in a suited look as the man who ‘sold dreams to India.'

Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull has Ileana D’Cruz as the female lead and also stars Ram Kapoor, Sumit Vats, Sohum Shah, Nikita Dutta and Lekha Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit.

Lootcase, starring Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz, revolves around a middle-aged family man who comes across a red-coloured suitcase full of money.

Touted to be a romantic action thriller, Khuda Haafiz is said to be based on true events and features Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor, Shiv Panditt and Aahana Kumara.