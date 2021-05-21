7 Highly-anticipated Web Debuts to Watch Out for in 2021

Over the years, many film and TV actors have ventured into digital space to explore and experiment with roles. This year will be no different in this context as several big names from the entertainment industry are gearing up for their web debuts.

Here’s a list of the seven web debuts to look forward to:

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni has been receiving an overwhelming response for her intense performance in The Family Man 2 trailer. The Family Man 2 will mark Samantha’s web debut. The new season will see Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raaji, essayed by Samantha. Packed with exciting twists and an unexpected climax, the upcoming season of the edgy action-drama series will give a riveting glimpse of the two worlds of Srikant. The much-awaited second season of the critically-acclaimed web series is slated to be released on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor will be venturing into the digital space with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s upcoming thriller-comedy series, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. At the time of the announcement of the project in February, Shahid had said that he was looking for an opportunity to collaborate with Raj and DK after watching their work in The Family Man. Raj and DK said the show is based on their ‘favourite script’ and described it as their ‘labour of love’. The untitled show is co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is all set to play a cop yet again, but this time for OTT as he makes his web series debut with Disney+ Hotstar’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The actor, who is popular for his on-screen portrayal of a cop, will be seen in an intense and gritty avatar. The actor called the series “the crime thriller of the year” and mentioned that “this one’s going to be ‘killer.’”

Kapil Sharma

Popular comic and TV show host Kapil Sharma is heading to Netflix for his digital debut. Though it is unclear whether the project is a comedy special, series or a film, it will premiere in 2021. The details of the project will be announced shortly. There is also no clarity on other cast members.

Sidharth Shukla

After impressing the audience on the small screen with popular shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, Sidharth Shukla is gearing up for the release of his first-ever web show Broken But Beautiful Season 3.

The first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful have been a major hit and the third one is all set to release with a fresh take on romance. Along with a new storyline and ensemble cast, the show has been the talk of the town for a very long time. The third season features Sidharth as a writer-director named Agastya Rao and newcomer Sonia Rathee as Rumi. Sidharth’s character Agastya is an idealist, opinionated and rebellious person who believes he is a boon to the theatre world. Agastya is seen as a taskmaster and not the one to compromise on anything when it comes to his work. Broken But Beautiful 3 will stream from May 29 on ALTBalaji.

Madhuri Dixit

She is all set to make her web debut with Netflix’s Finding Anamika. It is a suspenseful family drama about a global superstar wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress. Finding Anamika also features Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jaferi.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon is venturing into digital space with Netflix’s crime-thriller web series Aranyak. After a foreign teenage tourist disappears in the misty Himalayan town, a harried, local cop Kasturi, played by Raveena, must join hands with her city-bred replacement Angad, on a big-ticket case that digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten Himalayan myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest.

