7 Hindi Films So Well Made in 2018 that They Could Be Cherished for Years

The year has been a bit harsh for established names in Bollywood. They have got their reality check and conceded defeat at the hands of uniquely themed films. Not that content-driven films were super successful or didn't need marketing, but they were like a ray of hope amid movies that placed their bets on stars headlining them.Here's our list of the most engaging films of the year:Raw, gritty and innovative. Anurag Kashyap and Vineet Singh created a world ruled by caste, despair and courage. We saw Singh transforming into a passionate boxer within an uncaring system. Kashyap's use of songs, dance forms and local slang made it an important film. The way it tackled reverse casteism was also something worth noticing.Arguably Onir's most audacious attempt at romance, it introduced us to a heroine with vitiligo. She doesn't seek sympathy and goes on to become one of the most relatable female characters of recent times. The film is also a wonderful throwback to our younger romantic days, when sky was blue and the heart hopeful.Despite being set in bustling Delhi, it calmed our nerves and let us see through the fog and crowd of vehicles and people riding them. Shoojit Sircar slowly pulled the curtains and took us into the world of an adult who grew up without leaving his emotions behind.It was a delicate subject to handle, leave aside making a statement through it. Meghna Gulzar's film had a Kashmiri Muslim girl stepping into her father's shoes for the sake of her country at the cost of her own life and relationships.It's definitely the most innovative superhero film to be ever made in Hindi. The protagonists are idealists who prefer to take on real-life villains and not corporate goons. They tackle the issues head-on and get beaten only to rise again. What a manifestation of hope by director Vikramaditya Motwane.Nandita Das devised a fantastic way to combine Saadat Hasan Manto's stories with his life. The innovative storytelling technique gave the film a distinct feel. Did it also raise the slogan of free speech with all its might? Hell, yeah.There hasn't been any other Bollywood director this year whose film was such a direct reflection of his craft. From using old songs on piano to putting a yesteryear actor at the helm of affairs, Sriram Raghavan demonstrated his love for the Hindi cinema in AndhaDhun's every frame. That it is a thriller only added more to it.