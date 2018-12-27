English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
7 Hindi Films So Well Made in 2018 that They Could Be Cherished for Years
Here is our list of seven films that made us reaffirm our faith in the Hindi film industry this year.
A collage of best film stills.
The year has been a bit harsh for established names in Bollywood. They have got their reality check and conceded defeat at the hands of uniquely themed films. Not that content-driven films were super successful or didn’t need marketing, but they were like a ray of hope amid movies that placed their bets on stars headlining them.
Here’s our list of the most engaging films of the year:
Mukkabaaz: Raw, gritty and innovative. Anurag Kashyap and Vineet Singh created a world ruled by caste, despair and courage. We saw Singh transforming into a passionate boxer within an uncaring system. Kashyap’s use of songs, dance forms and local slang made it an important film. The way it tackled reverse casteism was also something worth noticing.
Kuch Bheege Alfaaz: Arguably Onir’s most audacious attempt at romance, it introduced us to a heroine with vitiligo. She doesn’t seek sympathy and goes on to become one of the most relatable female characters of recent times. The film is also a wonderful throwback to our younger romantic days, when sky was blue and the heart hopeful.
October: Despite being set in bustling Delhi, it calmed our nerves and let us see through the fog and crowd of vehicles and people riding them. Shoojit Sircar slowly pulled the curtains and took us into the world of an adult who grew up without leaving his emotions behind.
Raazi: It was a delicate subject to handle, leave aside making a statement through it. Meghna Gulzar’s film had a Kashmiri Muslim girl stepping into her father’s shoes for the sake of her country at the cost of her own life and relationships.
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: It’s definitely the most innovative superhero film to be ever made in Hindi. The protagonists are idealists who prefer to take on real-life villains and not corporate goons. They tackle the issues head-on and get beaten only to rise again. What a manifestation of hope by director Vikramaditya Motwane.
Read: 13 breakout performers of the year
Read: 8 worst films of 2018
Manto: Nandita Das devised a fantastic way to combine Saadat Hasan Manto’s stories with his life. The innovative storytelling technique gave the film a distinct feel. Did it also raise the slogan of free speech with all its might? Hell, yeah.
AndhaDhun: There hasn’t been any other Bollywood director this year whose film was such a direct reflection of his craft. From using old songs on piano to putting a yesteryear actor at the helm of affairs, Sriram Raghavan demonstrated his love for the Hindi cinema in AndhaDhun’s every frame. That it is a thriller only added more to it.
Interact with Rohit Vats at Twitter/@nawabjha
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Here’s our list of the most engaging films of the year:
Mukkabaaz: Raw, gritty and innovative. Anurag Kashyap and Vineet Singh created a world ruled by caste, despair and courage. We saw Singh transforming into a passionate boxer within an uncaring system. Kashyap’s use of songs, dance forms and local slang made it an important film. The way it tackled reverse casteism was also something worth noticing.
Kuch Bheege Alfaaz: Arguably Onir’s most audacious attempt at romance, it introduced us to a heroine with vitiligo. She doesn’t seek sympathy and goes on to become one of the most relatable female characters of recent times. The film is also a wonderful throwback to our younger romantic days, when sky was blue and the heart hopeful.
October: Despite being set in bustling Delhi, it calmed our nerves and let us see through the fog and crowd of vehicles and people riding them. Shoojit Sircar slowly pulled the curtains and took us into the world of an adult who grew up without leaving his emotions behind.
Raazi: It was a delicate subject to handle, leave aside making a statement through it. Meghna Gulzar’s film had a Kashmiri Muslim girl stepping into her father’s shoes for the sake of her country at the cost of her own life and relationships.
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: It’s definitely the most innovative superhero film to be ever made in Hindi. The protagonists are idealists who prefer to take on real-life villains and not corporate goons. They tackle the issues head-on and get beaten only to rise again. What a manifestation of hope by director Vikramaditya Motwane.
Read: 13 breakout performers of the year
Read: 8 worst films of 2018
Manto: Nandita Das devised a fantastic way to combine Saadat Hasan Manto’s stories with his life. The innovative storytelling technique gave the film a distinct feel. Did it also raise the slogan of free speech with all its might? Hell, yeah.
AndhaDhun: There hasn’t been any other Bollywood director this year whose film was such a direct reflection of his craft. From using old songs on piano to putting a yesteryear actor at the helm of affairs, Sriram Raghavan demonstrated his love for the Hindi cinema in AndhaDhun’s every frame. That it is a thriller only added more to it.
Interact with Rohit Vats at Twitter/@nawabjha
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Emerge the Winner at the Republic Day Box Office?
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results