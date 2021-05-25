7 Indian Films and Web Series That Put the Focus on Menace of Extremism

With the trailer launch of The Family Man 2, the focus is back on violence, extremism and the role intelligence officers play in countering grave threats to their respective countries. We take a look at films and web series that put the focus on this global menace.

Special Ops

In Special Ops, the Indo-Pak relations are in focus, with global terrorism as the sub plot. Officer Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon) plays the intelligence officer who anticipates threat to Indian sovereignty and counters it with his secret agents.

Deool Band

This Marathi satire has human-god relationship at its center. Meanwhile, a group of outlaws are also planning a terror attack in Mumbai with intelligence officers playing cat-and-mouse chase with them.

Hotel Mumbai

It draws from 2009 documentary Surviving Mumbai about the 2008 Mumbai attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in India. The movie is realistic in portraying humanity amid chaos.

New York

In the aftermath of the 2001 Twin Towers terrorist attacks perpetrated by Al-Qaeda, Asians were meted with unfair scrutiny in the USA. New York counters muslim-phobia with a terrorist plot led by John Abraham as Omar.

Naxalbari

The web series looks at the Naxal threat India has been facing since decades. It looks at both aspects of the debate, the fight for natural resources and the loss of life this civil war has resulted in for both the sides.

Sarfarosh

Aamir Khan plays an IPS officer in this film whose family becomes victim of a violent attack. However, the film puts the focus on insurgency from the borders and even Naxal threat.

Neerja

It is inspired by a real-life hijacking incident of a passenger flight and how an unlikely hero, flight attendant Neeraja Bhanot, came to civilians’ rescue.

