7 Indian TV Actors Who Found Success on Multiple Shows

Some actors have had more than one successful television show. Every character they portray stays with the viewers for a long time. These actors have proved with their performances that lightening can strike many times.

Here are some actors who found success on multiple shows:

The actor rose to fame from Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, where he essayed the character of Abhay Raichand. He then went on to appear in Madhubala – Ek ishq Ek Junoon, which again was a hit among the viewers. Recently, the actor appeared in Shatki –Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and quit the show after 3 years. The makers were consistently trying to get him back before finding a replacement.

The actress was paired opposite Vivian Dsena in Shatki –Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She had also left the show last year in January, however, post her Bigg Boss 14 stint she made a comeback on the show. Before this, the actress’ debut show Chotti Bahu was successful on TV.

After Left Right Left, the actor went on to appear in Miley Jab Hum Tum and became a well-known face. He also featured in two more popular shows – Naagin 1 and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

The actress became a household name from Uttaran, which ran successfully for 5 years. Post this, she appeared in several reality shows. Then, when she played lead role in Dil Se Dil Tak opposite Sidharth Shukla, their on-screen chemistry and the show became the talk of the town.

Balika Vadhu earned the actor a widespread recognition. He only appeared and participated on reality shows post the success of his daily soap. Few years later, he chose to play the lead role of Parth in Dil Se Dil Tak. Without a doubt, this show also received immense love from his fans.

After Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja, the actress became one of the most popular actors on television. She then played lead roles in Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin 4.

The actor has shows like Dill Mill Gaye and Qubool Hai to his credit. His characters Armaan and Asad from the two shows are still fresh in the minds of his fans. Recently, he appeared in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Bajaj and we are aware about the show’s popularity among the masses.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here