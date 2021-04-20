7 Movies Where Characters Exhibit Multiple Personalities

Ace filmmaker Shankar’s Anniyan (2005) shows the struggle of a lawyer who loathes people breaking rules and taking the system for granted. Unable to help, he starts exhibiting a new personality in which he becomes a vigilante punishing perpetrators for their crimes. This movie is now being made in Bollywood with Ranveer Singh in the lead.

As the project is announced, we look at some of the films where the central character exhibited multiple personalities.

The Narrator (Edward Norton) starts to exhibit a new personality, that of suave and confident Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), when he finds things around are steadily slipping out of his control.

Teddy (Leonardo DiCaprio) stars to investigate a crime he himself is in a mental asylum for. The alter ego lets him forget the pain of losing those who were dear to him.

With the movie set in drenching rain weather, the suspense weighs on you as body count rises. But who really is the killer?

Mort Rainey’s (Johnny Depp) undiagnosed Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) leads him to committing heinous crimes.

Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) and mother are dissociated personalities but become one by the end of this edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Spilt shows its central character exhibiting as many as 23 different personalities, one of them being the Beast, who has superhuman strength.

Trevor Reznik (Christian Bale) is hiding a dirty secret but that leads him to suffer from various psychological issues too.

