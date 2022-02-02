7 New K-dramas to Watch in February 2022: Thirty-Nine, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Forecasting Love and Weather

February will see a bunch of South Korean stars make a comeback on the small screen. Son Ye-jin is set to make a comeback after Crash Landing On You with Thirty Nine, alongside Hospital Playlist’s Jeon Mi-do and Kim Ji-hyun. Nam Joo-hyuk will be seen on the small screen for the first time since Start-Up, in Twenty-Five Twenty-One.

Whereas Song Kang is already appearing in his fifth show in one-and-a-half years, a few months after Nevertheless ended, with Forecasting Love and Weather. While these dramas are already generating international buzz, here’s a look at other dramas that have us excited for Feb 2022.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One:

Nam Joo-hyuk is back and this time with Mr. Sunshine and Space Sweepers’ Kim Tae-ri in tow in Twenty-Five Twenty-One. The show revolves around two individuals affected by a financial crisis in their respective families. While Kim Tae-ri struggles and finds her way into the fencer national team, Nam Joo-hyuk is forced to live a poorer life after his father gets bankrupt. He takes up a part-time job to pay for his education and eventually becomes a sports reporter. The show will focus on the duo’s life crossing paths and their journey together.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One premieres on February 12, on Netflix.

Thirty-Nine:

The new K-drama revolves around the lives and friendships of three long-time school friends. The series stars Crash Landing On You star Son Ye-jin, Hospital Playlist’s Jeon Mi-do and Kim Ji-hyun of Artificial City. The trio, on the show, is headed into their 40s. The K-drama will present their journeys together, problems faced with changing times and their bond through it all.

The show premieres on February 16.

Forecasting Love and Weather:

After What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and Her Private Life, Park Min-young is returning with yet another office romance show, Forecasting Love and Weather. This time, the actress is romancing Song Kang on screen. Fresh off the success of Nevertheless, Forecasting Love and Weather marks Song Kang’s fifth show in just one-and-a-half years. As the name suggests, the show revolves around two characters working in the Korea Meteorological Administration and their love lives.

Helmed by When the Camellia Blooms director Cha Young-hoon, Forecasting Love and Weather clashes with Twenty-Five Twenty-One.

A Business Proposal:

Kim Se-jeong returns to the screen with Ahn Hyo-seop by her side in A Business Proposal. Based on a webtoon, the official description reveals that Kim Se-jeong fills in on a blind date. However, little does she know that the man on the date is her company’s CEO, played by Ahn Hyo-seop. While she expects a swift rejection, Ahn Hyo-seop has already made up his mind to marry the next person he meets on the date.

The rom-com is set to premiere on February 21.

Kill Heel:

Kill Heel focuses on the competitive world of home shopping and puts the spotlight on three diverse yet fierce women, played by Kim Ha Neul, Kim Sung Ryung and Lee Hye. The show is helmed by The Emperor: Owner of the Mask’s No Do Cheol and Seonam Girls’ High School Investigators’ writer Shin Kwang Ho has penned the script.

Kill Heel premieres on February 23.

Grid:

Although Netflix has now a strong hold on international streaming of K-dramas, Disney+ seems to be trying to catch up in the race. The new K-drama Grid is the platform’s third original presentation and it follows the investigation of a supernatural entity that first surfaced in 1997. While the entity had first emerged to save mankind, this time it emerges to help a serial killer. Lee Si-young plays a supernatural entity in the series.

Grid will premiere its first episode on February 16.

Juvenile Justice:

A new K-drama season feels incomplete until a legal drama has been added to the mix. This time around, legal K-drama lovers will be treated to Juvenile Justice. Starring Hyena’s Kim Hye-soo, the show revolves around a tough judge who had a strong adverse towards young offenders. She finds herself in the middle of a case wherein she has to serve justice to underage criminals after youth violence spirals out of control. The show also features Kim Mu-yeol, Lee Sung-min and Parasite’s Lee Jung-eun.

Juvenile Justice premieres on February 25.

Which K-drama are you most excited for? Let us know on our Twitter handle, @News18Movies.

