1-min read

7 Pictures That Prove Karisma Kapoor is Undoubtedly a Family Person at Heart

As Karisma Kapoor turns 44 years old, we bring to you seven pictures that will give you ultimate family goals.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
7 Pictures That Prove Karisma Kapoor is Undoubtedly a Family Person at Heart
Karishma Kapoor: Raja Hindustani actress is known for having her own personal style. She is effortlessly elegant and naturally beautiful. Karishma still has the same charm. (Image: Instagram)
Karisma Kapoor turns a year older, and we couldn’t be more excited. The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress is known for her roles in Zubeidaa and Fiza. She is also the granddaughter of actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Besides being one of the renowned Bollywood actors, she is also extremely close to her family. Her Instagram is full of family pictures with her parents, siblings, and kids.

So as Karisma Kapoor turns 44 years old, we bring to you 7 pictures that will give you ultimate family goals.

Celebrating Mother’s Day:

Coz family is everything ❤️ #happymothersday #strongmoms

On Mother's Day, Karisma Kapoor posted a picture with mom Babita and sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. The picture can also see social media favourite Taimur Ali Khan. She posted the picture with the caption"Coz family is everything <3"

The Sibling love:

#love❤️

In this picture, the Biwi no.1 actress could be seen spending some quality time with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. They are chilling on loungers with big cups of coffee in their hands. Even, Taimur seems to be busy munching on snacks.

Dad’s Princess:

Captioned as, "Happy Father’s Day to our darling papa! We love you always and forever <3 #fathersday #missingyou", Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to post a picture of father Randhir Kapoor with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan on Father's Day.

When she visited veteran actor Rishi Kapoor

This picture dates back to when Karisma Kapoor along with his father Randhir Kapoor visited Rishi Kapoor in New York. During that time veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor was undergoing treatment for cancer. However, now he is cancer-free and is all set return home by the end of August.

When Samaira was the “Birthday Girl”

On Samaira's 14th birthday, actor Karisma Kapoor wished her on Instagram by sharing a picture from her birthday party. She captioned the picture as “Happy birthday to my precious baby girl #birthdaygirl #mylife #myworld #happybirthday.”

High on Christmas spirit

This picture is from the Kapoor's Christmas brunch, held at late actor Sashi Kapoor's Mumbai home. This picture features Randhir Kapoor, Babita and Kareena seated on a couch while Karisma and Samaira stand on the opposite sides, along with Kiaan and Taimur.

When Randhir Kapoor turned 72

Sharing some glimpses from her father Randhir Kapoor's 72 birthday, Karisma Kapoor posted a perfect family picture with parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan, brother-in-law, Saif Ali Khan and daughter, Samaira Kapoor.

