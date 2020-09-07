7 Super-fun Zombie Films and Shows Across Genres to Watch

There is a totally different fan-base for zombie films. Here, we recommend you, some of the best zombie films and TV shows that will definitely entertain you.

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead, is the modernised version of George A Romero’s 1978 film of the same name. Romero also co-wrote this one with James Gunn.

Starring Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, Jake Weber, Ty Burrel and Michael Kelly, the film tells the story of a group of pandemic survivors who take shelter in a mall. They not only have to fight some of the most terrifying zombies ever, but also tensions from within the group.

The Walking Dead (2010-present)

One of the longest running Zombie shows, it is a critically acclaimed series created by Frank Darabont and Angela Kang. Starring Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride and Danai Gurira, it tells the story of Sheriff Deputy Rick Grimes who is out there to find out the reasons behind a zombie apocalypse. The show has led to four spin-offs, namely, Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, The Walking Dead: Cold Storage and The Walking Dead: Torn Apart.

28 Days Later (2002)

Directed by Danny Boyle and starring Cillian Murphy, the film redefines the genre by introducing a different kind of zombie--humans infected with a mysterious virus which makes them feral and bloodthirsty. Set in the United Kingdom, this film has its protagonist waking up from a coma and struggling to survive. However, the film is tonally very different from the others in the list. It also stars Brendan Gleeson, Naomie Harris, Christopher Eccleston and Megan Burns.

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Edgar Wright, who is a gift that keeps giving with films like Scott Pilgrim Vs the World and Baby Driver, is one of the first filmmakers that toyed with the idea of a zombie comedy in mainstream Hollywood. The film is said to be a love letter to the beloved genre from Wright, who paid tribute by making fun of some films.

It is about an average salesman Shaun (Simon Pegg) who has to singlehandedly deal with a community of zombies. It also stars Nick Frost, Kate Ashfield, Lucy Davis, Dylan Moran, Peter Serafinowicz, Bill Nighy and Penelope Wilton in pivotal roles.

Train to Busan (2016)

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, this one is a highly acclaimed Korean zombie drama starring Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, and Ma Dong-seok in pivotal roles. The film is a about a father trying to protect his daughter when they get trapped in a train to Busan due to a sudden zombie apocalypse.

The story is captivating with thought-out characters which make you root for them. The series of twists and turns to the very end makes the film a must watch.

Zombieland (2009)

Ruben Fleischer's horror-comedy stars Jessie Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson and Abigail Breslin along with some A-listers making special appearances. Columbus, a college student, who needs to reach his family joins three strangers, including a guy in pursuit of a special type of junk food and two sisters who want to get to an amusement park. They go on a road-trip throughout a post-apocalyptic America on an epic adventure and fight zombies on their way. The sequel to the film, Zombieland: Double Tap was released in 2019.

Little Monsters (2019)

Since we already mentioned how the zombie genre has adopted many other genres in its fold, we are recommending a romantic-comedy.

Directed by Abe Forsythe, Little Monsters tells the story of a washed out musician Dave, who has a crush on his nephew's kindergarten school teacher Caroline. He decides to accompany his nephew to a class picnic to be near her. In the picnic, he finds children’s television personality, Teddy McGiggle filming his show. However, a sudden zombie apocalypse brings this unlikely group of people together and Dave learns that he has to grow up to protect the kids. The film stars Lupita Nyong'o, Alexander England, Josh Gad, Kat Stewart in the lead roles.