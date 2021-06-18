7 Times Famous Actors Trashed Their Own Movies and TV Shows

Acting seems to be a glamorous occupation from outside, but most actors struggle for years before their break-out project. Even after that it is difficult to maintain a steady flow of work. In this situation, most actors don’t have the agency to say no.

However, in some cases, some of the biggest stars also end up doing parts they regret. While many like to be tight-lipped about their work, others have not shied away from making their displeasure clear.

Here are 7 times actors trashed their own movies or TV shows:

Andrew Garfield, The Amazing Spider-Man 2

British actor Andrew Garfield was roped in to play the web-slinging Marvel superhero in Marc Webb’s reboot of the Spider-Man franchise. Sony had big plans for the films, which would have included other characters like Venom. However, the second film was panned so badly that the studios scrapped the plans to make the third one.

Garfield was tight-lipped about the situation but broke his silence years later in a vulnerable interview. “Spider-Man was my favorite superhero, my first superhero costume when I was a 3-year-old at Halloween. I was like, there’s millions of young people watching who are hungry for someone to say, ‘You’re OK. You’re seen very deeply.’ And more often than not the opportunity is not taken, and it is absolutely devastating and heartbreaking because there is so much medicine that could be delivered through those films,” he told Vulture

George Clooney - Batman & Robin

Geroge Clooney’s Batman and Robin is touted to be the worst Batman movie. The actor, who had then rose to fame with the TV show ER was trying to make it big in movies and hence accepted the role. Later on, he would go on to apologise for ‘ruining’ the character.

“When I say ‘Batman and Robin’ is a terrible film, I always go, ‘I was terrible in it. Because I was, number one. But also because then it allows you the ability to say, ‘Having said I sucked in it, I can also say that none of these other elements worked either.’ You know? Lines like ‘Freeze, Freeze!'" he told GQ in an interview.

Arnold Schwarzenegger - Red Sonja

Actor-turned politician Arnold Schwarzenegger did not mince his word when asked about this 1985 film by Richard Fleischer. “It’s the worst film I have ever made," he said in an interview, adding “when my kids get out of line, they’re sent to their room and forced to watch Red Sonja 10 times. I never have too much trouble with them.”

Simu Liu and Jean Young, Kim’s Convenience

The Canadian sit-com Kim’s Convenience came to screeching halt when producer Inis Choi left to pursue another project. The show’s 6th season was scrapped and the stars did not like the treatment of their fifth season. Simu Liu took to Facebook to pen a long note about the lack of Asian crew in the writing room, adding that the season 5 storyline was racist.

“Imagine my disappointment year after year knowing that Jung was just stuck at Handy and in absolutely no hurry to improve himself in any way. More importantly, the characters never seemed to grow. I can appreciate that the show is still a hit and is enjoyed by many people… but I remain fixated on the missed opportunities to show Asian characters with real depth and the ability to grow and evolve," an excerpt from his post read.

Actress Jean Yoon also tweeted saying the last season was overtly racist and inaccurate. She wrote, “The cast received drafts of all S5 scripts in advance of shooting BECAUSE of Covid, at which time we discovered storylines that were OVERTLY RACIST, and so extremely culturally inaccurate that the cast came together and expressed concerns collectively.”

The cast received drafts of all S5 scripts in advance of shooting BECAUSE of Covid, at which time we discovered storylines that were OVERTLY RACIST, and so extremely culturally inaccurate that the cast came together and expressed concerns collectively.— Jean Yoon (윤 진 희 or 尹真姬) (@jean_yoon) June 6, 2021

Christopher Plummer, Sound of Music

It is hard to believe that anyone would hate The Sound of Music, a classic film starring Julie Andrews. However, star Christopher Plummer was not happy with the film. In an interview, the actor revealed he did not enjoy making the film.

“Although we worked hard enough to make him interesting, it was a bit like flogging a dead horse. And the subject matter is not mine. I mean it can’t appeal to every person in the world. It’s not my cup of tea," he said.

In another interview, he used stronger words to describe the 1966 Oscar winner. “It was so awful and sentimental and gooey. You had to work terribly hard to try and infuse some minuscule bit of humor into it."

Angus T Jones, Two and a Half Men

Angus T Jones, who played Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men slammed the show. Angus, who left acting to be a preacher, said that the show did not agree with his religious beliefs.

“If you watch Two and a Half Men, please stop watching Two and a Half Men. I’m on Two and a Half Men and I don’t want to be on it. Please stop watching it and filling your head with filth. People say it’s just entertainment. Do some research on the effects of television and your brain, and I promise you, you’ll have a decision to make when it comes to television, especially with what you watch,” he said in a speech.

