7 Times Shawn Mendes Sent Fans Into Tizzy With Camila Cabello Romance Rumours

American-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello and dating columnist Matthew Hussey's breakup have fuelled rumours that the former Fifth Harmony member and her Señorita collaborator, Shawn Mendes, are secretly dating.

For years people have speculated that there's been romance between them, but Shawn and Camila have always denied it. However, the two looked like the image of a perfect couple when they were clicked at Kitchen24 in West Hollywood last month. The duo also enjoyed a fun-filled Fourth of July holiday together in Malibu.

Today, as Shawn celebrates his 21st birthday, here's looking at his most memorable moments with the Havana hitmaker.

Shawn and Camila first met at Austin Mahone's 2014 'Live On Tour' concerts where they were both opening acts. Camila was a part of Fifth Harmony at the time.

When they first started mentioning each other on their respective social media accounts

@shawnmendes shawnyboy!!!! gonna miss ya man. you rock but you would rock more if you laughed when i said uteruses before duderuses. JK ILY — camila (@Camila_Cabello) September 11, 2014

When they sweetly taught each other something new

Going to try to learn Spanish again... Haha — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) August 22, 2015

When they had an adorable jam session together

In 2018, on Shawn's birthday, Camila tweeted an adorable post giving more reasons to believe that they both were not "just friends".

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @ShawnMendes !!!!!!! I LOVE U FOREVER 💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) August 8, 2018

When they had a scream-therapy together

When they posted a picture right before the Grammys

When they posed like an official couple for a magazine

