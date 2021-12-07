7 Tollywood Actor-Director Duos Who Gave Hat-trick of Hits in Recent Years

Tollywood cinema is popular for repeating successful actor-director combinations. Besides script, actors’ on-screen chemistry, technicians, or shooting locations being necessary for films’ success, many believe that an actor-director combination also sometimes guarantees the success of a film at the box office.

There are instances of the actor-director duo that every time they collaborated, they created magic with their films.

Recently, Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu joined the list with the release of Akhanda. The duo completed the hat trick with the unstoppable action drama. Without further ado, check out other Tollywood actor-director pairs who have scored a hat-trick on the silver screen.

The alliance of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu, for the first time, lured the audience to the box-office with the 2010 action drama Simha, followed by Legend in 2014 and then the latest Akhanda.

The hyper-energetic Jr. NTR and legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli created magic on the silver screen with Student No. 1 in 2001, followed by Simhadri in 2003 and Yamadonga in 2007.

Puri Jagannath and Ravi Teja grabbed the chance to make a hat-trick with films including Itlu Sravani Subramaniam in 2001, Idiot in 2002, and lastly, Amma Nanna O Tamil Girl in 2003.

Pan India star Prabhas and SS Rajamouli have given remarkable films to Indian cinema. The duo started with Chhatrapati in 2005, followed by Bahubali The Beginning in 2015, and rocked the cinema by making a hat-trick with Bahubali The Conclusion: 2017.

NTR and Vinayak for the first time collaborated with Adi, which was released in 2002, another in 2004 with Simba, and then Adurs in 2010.

Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas kick-started their association with the film, July, 2012, followed by action drama Sannaf Satyamoorthy in 2015, and completed the hat-trick in 2021 with the release of Ala Vaikunthapuram.

Nandamuri Balakrishna and B Gopal initiated their magic at the box office with Lorry Driver in 1990, Rowdy Inspector in 1992, and then reunited in 1999 for action drama Samarasimha Reddy.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Kodandarami Reddy showcased their magic in all their combo films. Started with Thief Mogudu, Pocket Thief, and Pasivadi Pranam, all in the same year, 1987.

