7 Upcoming Bollywood Remakes with Female Protagonists

Bollywood is slowly and steadily opening its doors to more and more female led stories, to the extent that some of the most anticipated remakes are also centered around the female protagonist. We take a look.

Chhori

Nushrat Bharucha stars in the Hindi remake of Marathi horror film Lapachhapi. Nushrat will play the part of a pregnant woman who is isolated in a remote location, only to discover the evil truths that lie buried there. The movie focuses on female foeticide and how it is still largely practiced in India. In the original, Pooja Sawant is very impressive as Neha.

U Turn

Acclaimed Kannada thriller U Turn is being remade in Bollywood with Alaya F in the lead role. This film follows a female journalist who gets drawn into a series of mystery murders as she searches for a story on people violating traffic rules. In the Kannada original, Shraddha Srinath aces the role and impresses with her performance as a vulnerable woman.

The Intern

Hollywood film The Intern follows a female entrepreneur trying to balance out her professional and personal life when she meets a retired senior who joins her team as an intern. The Hindi remake will star Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan and the film is highly anticipated as the duo is reuniting after 2015 film Piku.

Mimi

Kriti Sanon plays a surrogate mother in Mimi, the Hindi remake of Marathi drama Mala Aai Vhhaychy. Surrogacy practice is gaining popularity across the world and Mala Aai Vhhaychy follows the story of a surrogate mother who bears a child for a foreign couple. Kriti had to put on weight for the role and if the original is anything to go by, it is a terrific opportunity for her to showcase her acting prowess. The movie focuses on the emotional turmoil of motherhood. Marathi actress Sai Tamhankar is also playing a pivotal role.

Aarya 2

Aarya, which is adapted from Spanish series Penoza, is returning with a second season with Sushmita Sen in the lead. Sushmita as Aarya plays a headstrong woman who must straddle between a normal life for her children and the criminal empire left in the wake of her husband’s murder. Aarya 1 was appreciated for its thrills and slick pace and the team would want to keep up with the pace going into season 2.

Aruvi remake

Aruvi is a film with a vision. From the perspective of its growing protagonist, it critiques the society as we follow her journey. The Hindi remake will star Fatima Sana Shaikh and it will be interesting to see how she measures up the huge task of portraying a wide range of emotions as the title character.

Looop Lapeta

Run Loa Run is a German experimental thriller which is now being remade in Hindi as Looop Lapeta with Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin. It plays with film structure, jumping back and forth in time, and morally ambiguous characters. At the centre is a strong female protagonist who is trying to save her lover by all means possible.

