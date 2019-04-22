7 Years After Vicky Donor, Annu Kapoor-Ayushmann Khurrana to Star Together Again in Dream Girl

It was quite surreal that the day we completed #7yearsofVickyDonor, we shot together for #Dreamgirl where Annu kapoor sir plays my father. pic.twitter.com/4IYxVCQ5CK — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 21, 2019

Seven years after their super-hit film Vicky Donor, veteran actor Annu Kapoor has teamed up with actor Ayushmann Khurrana once again for Dream Girl.Kapoor, who essayed to role of doctor Baldev Chaddha in Vicky Donor, will be playing the actor's father in their upcoming film.Khurrana, who is celebrating seven years of his acting career in Bollywood, took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photograph of himself along with Kapoor."It was quite surreal that the day we completed seven years of Vicky Donor, we shot together for Dream Girl where Annu Kapoor sir plays my father," he captioned the image.Released in 2012, Vicky Donor, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is based on sperm donation and infertility. It also featured actor Yami Gautam. It won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award at the 60th National Film Awards and was also remade in Telugu as Naruda Donoruda, starring Sumanth and Pallavi Subhash.Meanwhile, Dream Girl also stars actor Nushrat Bharucha, making it the first time that Bharucha and Khurrana will be seen sharing screen space. The upcoming comedy is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is co-produced by Ekta and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Motion Pictures.