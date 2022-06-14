777 Charlie 4th Day Collection: Rakshit Shetty's Film Stays Steady, Earns Rs 5 Cr

Rakshit Shetty and his dog, Charlie, captivated the audience with their adorable bond in the newly released movie 777 Charlie. The picture is winning hearts in every aspect, including acting, direction, and music. The film has already proven to be a box office success in its first four days.

According to sources, 777 Charlie made 6 crores on the first day, 8 crores on the second, and 10 crores on the third. The film earned a little lower on Monday, that is 5 crores.

Meanwhile, the crowd has also expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of screens for the Hindi version. However, it has been revealed that the distributors have prepared a method in which they would begin with fewer shows so that no shows are cancelled. The number of screens will be expanded in the future.

The film, which was released in a record number of theatres on June 10, has received an incredible response from the crowd. The film, which stars Rakshit Shetty and a dog named Charlie, has grossed over 27 crores globally.

The film, which examines the human-animal link, is emotionally charged, and it appears that Charlie and Rakshit Shetty have won many hearts. Director Kiranraj is pleased with the outcome and believes that their five years of hard work have finally paid off.

The film has been released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam and is creating a fan base for itself. The dog Charlie is getting more fame than lead actor Rakshit Shetty creating a Charlie Craze with the audience.

The digital rights to the film’s Kannada version were sold to Voot, and the filmmaker claims that there is an increasing demand for the rights to the film’s other versions. 777 is directed by Kiranraj K. Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Bobby Simha, and Danish Sait also appear in the movie.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.