777 Charlie Actor Raj B Shetty Says He is Yet to Take Call on His Next Film

Kannada actor Raj B Shetty, who will be seen in 777 Charlie in the role of a veterinarian, has said that he is yet to take a call on his next venture. Speaking at a promotional event, the actor said, “I have not decided on the next film, and I do not know about it.”

“I need a story that compliments me, so no picture is accepted,” he said, adding that he is not busy with any projects as of now.

Raj previously called himself a reluctant actor who loves writing and direction more. He said, “I pick characters that offer scope to explore something new. I want to explore till I fail. If I fail, I can learn from that. If I succeed, I might leave it and look for other new things.”

Elaborating more on his role in 777 Charlie he said, “I usually play subtle roles, but here, I had a larger-than-life character of a veterinary doctor. I was initially a bit reluctant, but director Kiranraj felt the role could be justified only by someone who loves pets. I adore dogs. I have 8 of them.”

777 Charlie has been in the works for the last 5 years and Raj has been part of it since the beginning. He said that Kiranraj wanted some help with dialogues for which he came aboard. Even while writing the dialogues, he didn’t know that the doctor’s role would come to him.

Amid the pan-India craze, Raj is aware of the role and strength he has. He wishes to continue working on projects that give him rooted stories and wants to do small budget movies with less risk. He wants his producer to gain as much as he has spent which is why he is not keen on making pan-India films.

