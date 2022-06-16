777 Charlie Day 5 Collection: Rakshit Shetty’s Film Continues To Do Decent Business

The recent pan-India Sandalwood flick 777 Charlie has won the hearts of cinephiles with its adorable storyline between a human and a labrador. The film was able to hit Rs 24 crore in the first weekend. According to the latest data, the film earned Rs 4 crore on the 5th day of its release, taking the total to Rs 32.7 crores.

Day 1: ₹ 6.27 crores

Day 2: ₹ 7.87 crores

Day 3: ₹ 10.01 crores

Day 4: ₹ 4.55 crores

Day 5: ₹ 4.00 crores

Overall: ₹ 32.7 crores

The film is doing well in its home market, Karnataka, but has not been able to perform in Hindi states, despite positive reviews from both critics and fans. The film received positive feedback from both audiences and reviewers for its presentation of the bond between an adorable dog and its owner.

Rakshit Shetty portrays Dharma, the film’s protagonist. Rakshit has done an excellent job as both a seemingly lonely person and a pet owner. Not only does the movie demonstrate the beauty of the bond between a pet and its parent, but also provides a powerful message to the audience regarding pet adoption.

The film has been released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

The digital rights to the film’s Kannada version were sold to Voot, and the filmmaker reports that the rights to the film’s other versions are in high demand. 777 has been directed by Kiranraj K. The film also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Bobby Simha, and Danish Sait.

