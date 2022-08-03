777 Charlie to Darlings, Films Releasing on OTT This Month

During the Covid-19 pandemic, we saw several films released directly on OTT platforms. All of us binge-watched shows and movies on OTT platforms. And while the situation has improved, the number of films on OTT platforms hasn’t declined. The big as well as small-budget films first hit theatres now and then are available for streaming on OTT platforms in a month of so.

Let’s take a look at recent films that are streaming on OTT platforms and films that will also release on digital platforms this month.

777 Charlie

Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie received a good response when it was released in theatres. Now, the film has started streaming on Voot on July 29. Directed by Kiran Raj, 777 Charlie tells the story of a young man named Dharma and a dog named Charlie.

Prakasham Parakkatte

Prakashan Parakkatte, directed by Shahad Nilambur, features Mathew Thomas, Dileesh Pothan and Saiju Kurup in lead roles. The film has been produced by Aju Varghese, Vishak Subramaniam and Tinu Thomas under the banner of Fantastic Films. It has been streaming on ZEE5 since July 29.

19 (1) A

19 (1) A features Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menon in the lead roles and has been directed by debutant Indu. The film has been produced by Anto Joseph and Neeta Pinto. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 29.

Good Luck Jerry

Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Good Luck Jerry was released directly on an OTT platform. It is the Hindi remake of Kolamaavu Kokila, directed by Nelson Dileep Kumar and starring Nayanthara in the lead role. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, Good Luck Jerry premiered on July 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kaduva

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kaduva was a huge hit when it was released in theaters. The film is directed by Shaji Kailas. Kaduva will start streaming on Amazon Prime from August 4. Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi plays an important role in the film.

Darlings

Alia Bhatt’s home production Darlings will premiere on Netflix on August 5. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Roshan Mathew, Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah in lead roles.

Shabaash Mithu

Shabaash Mithu, starring Taapsee Pannu, is based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. The film is all set to release on August 15. Netflix has acquired the digital rights to the film.

