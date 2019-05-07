Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

7th in Line for the Throne: Ellen DeGeneres, Michelle Obama Welcome Royal Baby

Following months of speculations, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her husband Britain’s Prince Harry welcomed a baby boy into their family on Monday Morning.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 7, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
7th in Line for the Throne: Ellen DeGeneres, Michelle Obama Welcome Royal Baby
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Britain's Prince Harry attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day in London. (Image: AP)
Following months of speculations, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her husband Britain’s Prince Harry welcomed a baby boy into their family on Monday Morning.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, The Royal Family wrote, "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs." They further added that the baby weighs 7lbs 3oz and "The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth."



Speaking to the media, Prince Harry was all praises for his wife and added, the child had been "a little overdue" and that he planned to make another announcement in two days' time "so everyone can see the baby".

“It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension," the Royal said of his wife and women at large.

Soon after the royal couple made the news public, congratulatory messages from friends and well-wishers started pouring in.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who is known to be a close friend of Meghan and Harry took to her Instagram and shared Meghan and Harry's Instagram post, which announced the newborn's arrival, in a cute Instagram story and wrote "Congratulations M & H.”

priyanka story

The former First Lady Michelle Obama, who recently met the Duchess after one of her book tour events too took to Twitter to congratulate the couple. She wrote, “Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both of you and can't wait to meet him. #RoyalBaby.”




Meghan's former Suits costar Sarah Rafferty and Patrick Adams too congratulated the new parents. Rafferty wrote, “Hearts are leaping for a beautiful, wondrous and healthy baby boy! Sending much love and wishes for every blessing across the pond today and every day!”




Adams also wrote a touching note to Meghan, Harry, and their newborn. He wrote,” Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents. Learned first hand 7 months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure. #playdatesoon.”




Comedian Ellen DeGeneres too congratulated the couple in her own funny way. She posted on Twitter,” The #royalbaby is here! Congratulations, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The baby is 7th in line for the throne, which is crazy, because right now I’m 7th in line for the key-making kiosk at my grocery store.”




The baby is Queen Elizabeth II‘s eighth great-grandchild. The child, however, is not automatically a prince or a princess as any such title will have to be bestowed by the queen by issuing what is known as a letter patent.


Also Watch

